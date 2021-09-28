Advertisement
Miracle Babies 12th annual gala VIP Party

Photo time: Dr. David Smotrich, Ariel Smotrich, Miriam Smotrich, Lisa Arnold, M.J. Wittman  (Vincent Andrunas)
April Ford, Scott Sinnett, Whitney Licaboli, Leida Ebrahimi  (Vincent Andrunas)
George and Abeer Hage, Stephanie and Les Kourie  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Sean and Marjan Daneshmand (MB founders), Patrick and Selma Daniels (she’s event co-chair), Sandra and Dr. Sassan Alavi (hosts; she’s event co-chair)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. David and Miriam Smotrich, Lisa and Ben Arnold, Ladan Mortazavi  (Vincent Andrunas)
April Ford, Whitney Licaboli, Vanessa Wells, Kory Voss and Sanaz Nozari  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jim Burgess and Sandra Maas, Vince Heald and Clinton Walters  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ladan Mortazavi, Brian and Valerie Robbins  (Vincent Andrunas)
Joan Waitt, George and Abeer Hage  (Vincent Andrunas)
Valari Armstrong, Jason Karson, Sheila Nellis, Rachel Buehler  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Mona Hacker, Miriam Smotrich  (Vincent Andrunas)
Desiree Busnelli, Heidi Dixon, Carmela Koenig  (Vincent Andrunas)
Heidi Dixon, Natalie Daneshmand, Dr. Mona Hacker  (Vincent Andrunas)
The talented musicians  (Vincent Andrunas)
Miriam Smotrich (far left), and Marjan Daneshmand (second from right) with other guests at the event.

  (Vincent Andrunas)
Heidi Dixon, Reem Sinnett, M.J. Wittman, Vanessa Wells, Cecilia Benevich  (Vincent Andrunas)
Reem Sinnett, Andrew Shelton, Greta Torossian, Priscila Bickford  (Vincent Andrunas)
Marina and Steven Smith, Carmela Koenig, Adela Koenig  (Vincent Andrunas)
Despina Niehaus, Vahid Moradi  (Vincent Andrunas)
Candlepower  (Vincent Andrunas)
Joan Waitt, George and Abeer Hage  (Vincent Andrunas)
Drs. Mona and Scott Hacker, Natalie Daneshmand  (Vincent Andrunas)
Marianela Camarillo (MB executive director), Limber Holmlin, Ryan and Micaiah Kenney  (Vincent Andrunas)
Joan Waitt, George and Abeer Hage  (Vincent Andrunas)
The 12th annual Miracle Babies gala, this year themed “La Fete Magnifique”, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 5:30 p.m. to midnight, at the Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa in Rancho Santa Fe. On Sept. 24, a Miracle Babies VIP gala pre-event party was held at the La Jolla home of Sandra and Dr. Sassan Alavi for VIP ticket holders. At the Oct. 23 gala

guests will enjoy an evening of gourmet cuisine and libations, the chance to bid on spectacular live auction opportunities and will dance the night away at Club Rouge. This year’s program will honor the legendary Dr. Edith Eger, bestselling author and Holocaust survivor, and healthcare hero Dr. John Lamberti, pediatric cardiovascular surgeon. Funds raised will directly support Miracle Babies’ programs, which includes expanding and increasing the much-needed support for families experiencing the unexpected hardships of having a baby admitted to the NICU. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the Miracle Babies gala website at www.miraclebabiesgala.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

