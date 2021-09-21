Advertisement
The Country Friends Art of Fashion returns to RSF

Yvette Letourneau (CF Director of Operations; event co-chair), Suzanne Newman (CF president; event co-chair), Deborah and Les Cross (she's CF VP and event co-chair; both are Art of Fashion honorees)
Laurel McKahan, Jane McKahan-Jones
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Cambra Finch, Becca Craig, Vidi Revelli, Kasia Navarro, Magdalena Patterson
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Model parade at fashion show conclusion
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show end
Fashion show model on the runway
Anna Couvrette (auctioneer), Kimberly Hunt (emcee; ABC 10News anchor), Andrea Naversen (event sponsor; CF board member)
Marina and Steven Smith, Kris Fulhorst, Jytte Levanthal, Lisa Allking
Jolene Davidson, Jonathan London, Donna Valentino, John and Marci Cavanaugh (she's CF human care funding director)
Maria Delgado, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, Roni Hicks Clemens, Karen Moller
Lynda Kerr, Maria Delgado, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph
Marjan Daneshmand, Rocio Flynn, Reem Sinnett, Stephanie Kourie, Vanessa Wells
The fashion show venue
Anna Couvrette (auctioneer), Kimberly Hunt (emcee; ABC 10News anchor), Andrea Naversen (event sponsor; CF board member)
Sandra Alavi, Valerie Robbins, Selma Daniels, M.J. Wittman
Amber Anderson, Sean Caddell, Anna Danes, Shari Cirkus, Mary Consalvi
Susan Leonard, Dee Ammon, Dr. Gianne Brintwood, Maggie Watkins
Anna Couvrette (auctioneer), Kimberly Hunt (emcee; ABC 10News anchor), Andrea Naversen (event sponsor; CF board member)
Maryfaith Schweighardt, Nancy Flint, Laurie Miller, Nanci Sarino
Jolene Davidson, Jonathan London, Donna Valentino, John and Marci Cavanaugh (she's CF human care funding director)
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Luisa Zarate, Maggie Bobileff, Sandra Maas, Anna Laurel
Sandra Alavi, Valerie Robbins, Selma Daniels, M.J. Wittman
Lynda Kerr, Maria Delgado, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph
The fashion show venue
Kathleen Connor, Connie McNally
Maria Delgado, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, Roni Hicks Clemens, Karen Moller
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Shanna Maximov, Liz Wilbur, Kat Wall, Ashley Harris
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Amy Wynne, Ellen Greenhill, Jacqueline Perri, Denisia Chatfield, Leesa Davis
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Jen Waters, Agnes Fox, Nicole Middleton, Sandy Callan, Kat Cowling
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Linda Howard, Christina Karl, Linda Swortwood, Denise Hug
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Anna Couvrette (auctioneer), Kimberly Hunt (emcee; ABC 10News anchor), Andrea Naversen (event sponsor; CF board member)
Amber Anderson, Sean Caddell, Anna Danes, Shari Cirkus, Mary Consalvi
Fashion show model on the runway
Erika Horn, Sarah King, Laura Applegate, Erica Ram, Wendy McDonald
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Gigi Cramer, Catherine Fox, Jo Ann Kilty, Anya Gorban
Jen Waters, Agnes Fox, Nicole Middleton, Sandy Callan, Kat Cowling
Fashion show model on the runway
Shanna Maximov, Liz Wilbur, Kat Wall, Ashley Harris
Fashion show model on the runway
Luisa Zarate, Maggie Bobileff, Sandra Maas, Anna Laurel
Laurel McKahan, Jane McKahan-Jones
Erika Horn, Sarah King, Laura Applegate, Erica Ram, Wendy McDonald
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show end
Fashion show model on the runway
Model parade at fashion show conclusion
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Amy Wynne, Ellen Greenhill, Jacqueline Perri, Denisia Chatfield, Leesa Davis
Dr. Jeffry and Sandra Schafer, Esther Rodriguez, Elaine Becerra, John Spence
Laura MacKinnon, Jill King, Tracy Hanak
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Cambra Finch, Becca Craig, Vidi Revelli, Kasia Navarro, Magdalena Patterson
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Kathleen Connor, Connie McNally
Ellen Nakamura, Michele Grust, Cheri Salyers, Terri Salyers-Chivetta
Sophia Alsadek, Michele Grust, Kristi Pieper, Carrie Woodland
Katherine Chapin, Muffy Walker, Andrene Dziubinski, Ellen Greenhill, Lynda Kerr
Maryfaith Schweighardt, Nancy Flint, Laurie Miller, Nanci Sarino
Ellen Nakamura, Michele Grust, Cheri Salyers, Terri Salyers-Chivetta
Maryfaith Schweighardt, Nancy Flint, Laurie Miller, Nanci Sarino
Linda Howard, Christina Karl, Linda Swortwood, Denise Hug
Fashion show model on the runway
Fashion show model on the runway
Anna Couvrette (auctioneer), Kimberly Hunt (emcee; ABC 10News anchor), Andrea Naversen (event sponsor; CF board member)
Anna Couvrette (auctioneer), Kimberly Hunt (emcee; ABC 10News anchor), Andrea Naversen (event sponsor; CF board member)
Katherine Chapin, Muffy Walker, Andrene Dziubinski, Ellen Greenhill, Lynda Kerr
Marina and Steven Smith, Kris Fulhorst, Jytte Levanthal, Lisa Allking
Leslie Strommer, Jacqueline Perri, Kristen Hollis, Dr. Melanie Palm
Marjan Daneshmand, Rocio Flynn, Reem Sinnett, Stephanie Kourie, Vanessa Wells
Sophia Alsadek, Michele Grust, Kristi Pieper, Carrie Woodland
Susan Leonard, Dee Ammon, Dr. Gianne Brintwood, Maggie Watkins
Fall fashion from top international designers and luxury retailers dazzled the runway at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe on Sept. 16 when The Country Friends presented the annual Art of Fashion in partnership with South Coast Plaza. The all-outdoor benefit event included a champagne reception, luncheon on The Inn’s lawn, boutique shopping, an opportunity drawing and live auction of designer handbags, jewelry, clothing, getaways and more.

Since its founding in 1954, The Country Friends has donated nearly $14 million to those in need with special emphasis on women, children, the elderly, the military, and disabled. Visit thecountryfriends.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

