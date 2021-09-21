RSF Foundation hosts ‘Meet n Greet’for new CEO

The Rancho Santa Fe Foundation held an informal “Meet n Greet” continental breakfast for its new CEO and President Chris Sichel Sept. 15 at the RSF Historical Society. Sichel took on his new post Sept. 1, after longtime RSF Foundation CEO and President Christy Wilson announced she would be retiring after 24 years in the top job. Wilson is assisting with the transition until her retirement later this year. An event will be held on Oct. 20, when the foundation will both celebrate the 40th anniversary of its founding, as well as bid farewell to Wilson. For a more on Sichel, see the story on this website at the link below.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

