Photo Galleries

RSF Foundation hosts ‘Meet n Greet’for new CEO

Reception guests socializing with new RSF Foundation President/CEO Chris Sichel (center)
Steven Winters (RSF Garden Club president), Mary Siegrist (with Library Guild of RSF),Sara Shafer (Library Guild of RSF Executive Director), Eric Manese (Future Legends Scholarship Fund President)
Chris Sichel (new RSF Foundation President/CEO), Cass Kaminetz (RSF Historical Society Executive Director), Christy Wilson (immediate past RSF Foundation President/CEO), John Vreeburg (RSF Historical Society President)
Renee Resko (Helen Woodward Animal Center VP of Development), Kristine Fisette (Helen Woodward Animal Center Development Manager), Donna Tripi (RSF School District Superintendent)
Kimberly Owens (RSF Community Center Executive Director), Natalie Kaczur (RSF Garden Club Administrator)
The Rancho Santa Fe Foundation held an informal “Meet n Greet” continental breakfast for its new CEO and President Chris Sichel Sept. 15 at the RSF Historical Society. Sichel took on his new post Sept. 1, after longtime RSF Foundation CEO and President Christy Wilson announced she would be retiring after 24 years in the top job. Wilson is assisting with the transition until her retirement later this year. An event will be held on Oct. 20, when the foundation will both celebrate the 40th anniversary of its founding, as well as bid farewell to Wilson. For a more on Sichel, see the story on this website at the link below.
Photos by Vincent Andrunas

https://www.ranchosantafereview.com/news/story/2021-09-21/new-rsf-foundation-ceo-hopes-to-enhance-growth-of-communitys-philanthropic-impact

