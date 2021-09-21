Retirement celebration held for former RSF Patrol Chief Matt Wellhouser
1/10
Retiring RSF Patrol Chief Matt Wellhouser (center) and the Rancho Santa Fe Association team (Robert_McKenzie)
2/10
Camille and Ryan Wellhouser, RSF Patrol Chief Matt Wellhouser and Dawn Wellhouser, Christina Wellhouser (Robert_McKenzie)
3/10
Former RSF Rotary Presidents Jim Boyce, Richard Showen, RSF Patrol Chief Matt Wellhouser, Patrick Galvin (Robert_McKenzie)
4/10
Patrol Officer Patrick Riley, CHP Officer Kevin Smale, North County Dispatcher Gina Medina, Patrol Officer Darryl Kimball, Patrol Officer Pete Maguire, RSF Patrol Officer Klaus Groeger (Robert_McKenzie)
5/10
Captain Marshall Jordan, Firefighter Manny Fernandez, Engineer Abel Martinez, Battalion Chief Cole Thompson (Robert_McKenzie)
6/10
Karen Pavone and Retired Fire Chief Nick Pavone, Dawn Wellhouser (Robert_McKenzie)
7/10
RSF Association Infrastructure Manager Danny Lines, RSF Patrol Sgt. Marty Chapman (Robert_McKenzie)
8/10
Bill and Sue Weber, Arnold Keene, Judy and Dick Arendsee (Robert_McKenzie)
9/10
Linda and Andrew Yule, Camille and Ryan Wellhouser, Christina Wellhouser (Robert_McKenzie)
10/10
Kristin Roberts, Vearl Smith, Shanon McCarthy, Jim Boyce (Robert_McKenzie)
The Rancho Santa Fe Association held a retirement celebration for former longtime RSF Patrol Chief Matt Wellhouser Sept. 17 at the RSF Association office on the patio and lawn beside the RSF Library. Community members gathered to thanks Wellhouser who spent nearly 41 years working to keep RSF safe. For more on Wellhouser see story published in July at rsfreview.com (news category).
Photos by Robert McKenzie
