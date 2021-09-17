Photo gallery: La Jolla’s Foxhill estate hosts Promises2Kids concert gala to benefit foster children

Promises2Kids, a San Diego-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping foster children in San Diego County, presented its 40th-anniversary Dream On Concert Gala fundraiser on Sept. 13 at the Foxhill estate in La Jolla.

The dinner, concert and auction was attended by hundreds of philanthropists and community and business leaders and featured singer Belinda Carlisle, former lead vocalist of the Go-Go’s.

Foxhill, on Country Club Drive, is the former home of the Copley publishing family and is currently owned by developer Doug Manchester, former owner of The San Diego Union-Tribune and La Jolla Light.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆