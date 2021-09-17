Advertisement
Photo gallery: La Jolla’s Foxhill estate hosts Promises2Kids concert gala to benefit foster children

Lisa Corbosiero, Jolene Perry, Tonya Torosian, Raegan and Kevin Prior and Vivianne Villanueva Dhupa
1/23
Event chairwomen Lisa Corbosiero and Jolene Perry, Promises2Kids Chief Executive Tonya Torosian, presenting sponsors Raegan and Kevin Prior and event chairwoman Vivianne Villanueva Dhupa attend Promises2Kids’ Dream On Concert Gala on Sept. 13 at the Foxhill estate in La Jolla.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Michelle and John Orkish and Kelly Emberg
2/23
Michelle and John Orkish and Kelly Emberg  (Vincent Andrunas)
Steve and Lynne Doyle, Stephanie Brown and Kathryn and Don Vaughn
3/23
Steve and Lynne Doyle, Promises2Kids board Chairwoman Stephanie Brown and Kathryn and Don Vaughn  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jay and Morgan Wurtzler, Brett Hassig, Ann Hill and Renee Comeau
4/23
Jay and Morgan Wurtzler, Brett Hassig, Ann Hill and Promises2Kids founder emeritus Renee Comeau  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jennifer and Mark Grosvenor
5/23
Jennifer and Mark Grosvenor  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kevin O'Rourke, Allie DeKock, Sissy Nasri and Tom Schmidt
6/23
Kevin O’Rourke, Allie DeKock, Sissy Nasri and Tom Schmidt  (Vincent Andrunas)
Rick Ahumada and Luisa Zarate
7/23
Rick Ahumada and Luisa Zarate  (Vincent Andrunas)
Suzi Pilsl, Brett Styr, Melissa Kirkpatrick, Jim LaBelle and Jaye Connolly-LaBelle
8/23
Suzi Pilsl, Brett Styr, Melissa Kirkpatrick, Jim LaBelle and Jaye Connolly-LaBelle  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gangaram and Pamela Singh, Rich and Lynda Kerr, Maree Chung, Melissa Wilkins and Michael Arritola
9/23
Gangaram and Pamela Singh, Rich and Lynda Kerr, Maree Chung, Melissa Wilkins and Michael Arritola  (Vincent Andrunas)
Erwin and Laura Shustak and Becca and Dan Rumsey
10/23
Erwin and Laura Shustak and Becca and Dan Rumsey  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jim and Ellen Moxham, Merrilee and Mike Neal, Katie Neal and Sam Weisman
11/23
Jim and Ellen Moxham, Merrilee and Mike Neal, Katie Neal and Sam Weisman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Don and Linda Swortwood, Phil Blair and Linda and Mel Katz
12/23
Don and Linda Swortwood, Phil Blair and Linda and Mel Katz  (Vincent Andrunas)
Louise Leschewski, Mayo Strauss and Jeff and Judy Wagner
13/23
Louise Leschewski, Mayo Strauss and Jeff and Judy Wagner  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dan and Pauline Condrick and Pamela and Larry Burdt
14/23
Dan and Pauline Condrick and Pamela and Larry Burdt  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lynn Kavanaugh, Martha Sottosanti, Andrea Marvin, Michelle Kearney and Tiffany LaMarche
15/23
Lynn Kavanaugh, Martha Sottosanti, Andrea Marvin, Michelle Kearney and Tiffany LaMarche  (Vincent Andrunas)
Veronica Meyers, Layla Girard and Matthew and Danielle Adams
16/23
Veronica Meyers, Layla Girard and Matthew and Danielle Adams  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mitch Gruber, Lisa Matich, Judy Albrecht, Joann Collins, Elizabeth Polachok and Alberto Mier y Teran
17/23
Mitch Gruber, Lisa Matich, Judy Albrecht, Joann Collins, Elizabeth Polachok and Alberto Mier y Teran  (Vincent Andrunas)
Luke and Dominika Swistun, Vince Heald and Clinton Walters
18/23
Luke and Dominika Swistun, Vince Heald and Clinton Walters  (Vincent Andrunas)
Stephanie Myers, Amber Anderson and Brandon White
19/23
Stephanie Myers, Amber Anderson and Brandon White  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jorge and Colleen Guerra, Cathy Oleksy, Janna Monroy and Jonathan Colby
20/23
Jorge and Colleen Guerra, Cathy Oleksy, Janna Monroy and Jonathan Colby  (Vincent Andrunas)
Pierre and Andree Van Der Merwe, Holly Lienert and Tom Johnson
21/23
Pierre and Andree Van Der Merwe, Holly Lienert and Tom Johnson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Michael and Irina Fenison and Marina and Steven Smith
22/23
Michael and Irina Fenison and Marina and Steven Smith  (Vincent Andrunas)
Shawn Styles and Molly Bowman-Styles, Steve and Lori Cairncross and Gregg and Cindy Motsenbocker
23/23
Shawn Styles and Molly Bowman-Styles, Steve and Lori Cairncross and Gregg and Cindy Motsenbocker  (Vincent Andrunas)
Promises2Kids, a San Diego-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping foster children in San Diego County, presented its 40th-anniversary Dream On Concert Gala fundraiser on Sept. 13 at the Foxhill estate in La Jolla.

The dinner, concert and auction was attended by hundreds of philanthropists and community and business leaders and featured singer Belinda Carlisle, former lead vocalist of the Go-Go’s.

Foxhill, on Country Club Drive, is the former home of the Copley publishing family and is currently owned by developer Doug Manchester, former owner of The San Diego Union-Tribune and La Jolla Light.

— La Jolla Light staff

