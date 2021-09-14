NCL San Diego del Norte Chapter announces annual philanthropic award winners

The San Diego del Norte Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. (NCL, Inc.) announced its 2020-2021 philanthropic award winners Sept. 12 at its annual kick-off meeting held in the gymnasium of The Nativity School in Rancho Santa Fe. The well-attended awards meeting also included a philanthropy fair where members received information on the various organizations served by the chapter and an opportunity to make something for them. Furthermore, guest speaker James Kennedy, of Father Joe’s Villages, shared the powerful mission and creed of the philanthropic partner. Kennedy stated “Volunteers like NCL help to save Father Joe’s ten million dollars a year in staffing costs!”

The many awards presented were an opportunity to “Celebrate” which is this year’s chapter theme. All NCL members are required to complete a minimum of 15 philanthropy hours throughout a service year. Sixty members received the Mother-Daughter Award for completing a minimum of 25 on-site philanthropy hours together. Eleven Ticktockers were awarded the Yellow Rosebud Award for completing at least 50 hours of service in combined chapter philanthropies. Five Ticktockers received the Yellow Rose Award for 75 or more hours of service in combined chapter philanthropies. The Hourglass Award for serving a combined 100 hours or more went to Paulina Bortnak, Ashlyn Garrigan and Urmila Hawk-Miller. The Merci Award given to the Ticktocker with the most service hours went to last year’s senior, Brooke Waite, who gave 198 hours to various philanthropies. Brooke is currently in her freshman year at Baylor University in Texas and was unable to attend the meeting. New chapter President Margaret Griffitts concluded the meeting stating, “Thank you all for a wonderfully educational meeting filled with celebrations. I think we’re off to a great start!”