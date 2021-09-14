Advertisement
Hope for a Cure Foundation hosts annual fundraiser

Kamyar Setvanpour, Brooke Ragone, Kacey Harvey  (Robert_McKenzie)
Deborah Greenspan, Kris Simon  (Robert_McKenzie)
Tara and Dustin Gillman, Georgie Bernstein and Trey Hilberg  (Robert_McKenzie)
UCSD Moores Cancer Center Dr. Andrew Sharabi and Dr. Elizabeth Weihe, board member Juliana Hastings, UCSD Moores Cancer Center Dr. Joseph Califano and Beth Califano  (Robert_McKenzie)
Dane and Nicole Smith, board President Maryjo Highland, UCSD Moores Cancer Center Dr. Andrew Sharabi, David Bienstock  (Robert_McKenzie)
Melanie and Reif Reifsnyder, Lisa Hanson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Adira and Ira Cammeyer  (Robert_McKenzie)
Amit Verma, Lisa Rosenthal, Mike Dunn  (Robert_McKenzie)
Peter and Jody Spalding, guest of honor Anna Spalding Marsh and Chris Marsh  (Robert_McKenzie)
Joe and Michelle Buckingham, Wendy Wolfe, Sandy Cressey, Hongfang Sha, Jun Wang. Seated: Judith and Allan Olson  (Robert_McKenzie)
TerriSue Wensinger, Suzanne Levin, Nancy Heldt  (Robert_McKenzie)
Susanne Bacino, Hunter Hastings, Arlyne Brown  (Robert_McKenzie)
Steve Downey, Marilyn Jones, board member Jay Shields, Nick Bozick, Julia Shields  (Robert_McKenzie)
Hope for a Cure Foundation held its annual fundraising dinner Sept. 11 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. In addition to a dinner and entertainment, the event featured three top doctors from UCSD Moores Cancer Center, as well as guest of honor Anna Spalding. Spalding was diagnosed in November 2020 with Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer localized in her pelvis. She is currently being treated at UCSD Moores Cancer Center and has finished her last chemo treatment. Fortunately, there is no sign that the cancer has metastasized, according to the Foundation’s website. The Hope For a Cure Foundation “was set up to raise funds for cancer research in San Diego, with the goal of contributing almost 100% to the purchase of the equipment, with virtually no overhead.” For more information, visit www.hopeforacurefoundation.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

