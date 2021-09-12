RSF Rotary serves 300 meals at Liberty Station USO

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club held its annual dinner at the Liberty Station USO.

USO stands for United Service Organizations and is the nation’s leading charitable organization in serving active-duty service members and military families.

The RSF Rotary USO dinner this year served over 200 adults in the military armed forces and over 100 of their children.

RSF Rotary provided a picnic dinner outside on the lawn at Liberty Station. Teri Swette, RSF Rotary Community Service co-chair, remarked that the bingo and Pinkberry frozen yogurt machine were a big hit with the children and great fun was had by all.

Idabelle Guitierrez of the Liberty Station USO thanked the RSF Rotary Club for participating every year in their monthly dinner program.

The RSF Rotary “wants to thank our military for their service!”

Are you interested in doing charitable activities with the RSF Rotary’s fun group? RSF Rotary is always looking for new members. No business experience required.

Contact Membership Chair Amy Wynne at wynneamy2@gmail.com for more information.