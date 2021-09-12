Advertisement
RSF Rotary serves 300 meals at Liberty Station USO

Brett Payne, Rotarian Jerah Payne, and Rotarian Robin Chappelow serving picnic dinners to active military members and their families.

RSF Rotarians Mary Murray, Suzan Holcomb and Heather Manion proudly serving meals to the military.

Rotarian Jim Sagona, Rotarian Peter Tompson, Rotary President Dr. Elizabeth Christensen, and Rand Christensen serving beverages at the USO dinner.

Rotarians Amy Wynne, Cinda Lucas, and Judy Rowles at the USO dinner.

Rotarians Paulette Britton, Vicki Wiik, and Tom Koss thanking the military at the USO Dinner.

Rotarians Peter Tompson, Sophia Alsadek and Mark Rodríguez thanking the military at the RSF Rotary USO dinner.

Signs at the USO Rotary dinner.

Rotarians Tatiana Novick, Luis Carranza, and Patrick Galvin, Liana Gabrych, and Hal Baerg

Rotarians Stacie Barba and Amy Scruggs and Mission Hills High School Community Service volunteers helping at RSF Rotary USO dinner.

Active military service members and their families enjoying a picnic dinner on the lawn provided and served by the RSF Rotary Club.

Rotarians Robin Chappelow and Don Meridith manning the Bingo booth at the USO dinner.

“Rotarians at Work” T-shirt  (Courtesy)
On Wednesday, Aug. 25, the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club held its annual dinner at the Liberty Station USO.

USO stands for United Service Organizations and is the nation’s leading charitable organization in serving active-duty service members and military families.

The RSF Rotary USO dinner this year served over 200 adults in the military armed forces and over 100 of their children.

RSF Rotary provided a picnic dinner outside on the lawn at Liberty Station. Teri Swette, RSF Rotary Community Service co-chair, remarked that the bingo and Pinkberry frozen yogurt machine were a big hit with the children and great fun was had by all.

Idabelle Guitierrez of the Liberty Station USO thanked the RSF Rotary Club for participating every year in their monthly dinner program.

The RSF Rotary “wants to thank our military for their service!”

Are you interested in doing charitable activities with the RSF Rotary’s fun group? RSF Rotary is always looking for new members. No business experience required.

Contact Membership Chair Amy Wynne at wynneamy2@gmail.com for more information.

