Vision of Children Foundation hosts ‘A Night for Sight’

The Vision of Children Foundation held “A Night for Sight” Aug. 28 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event featured a concert by A.J. Croce who performed “Croce Plays Croce” in homage to the legacy of his father, Jim Croce.

The event also included a cocktail reception with silent auction, dinner, live auction, and opportunity drawing.

“A Night for Sight” fundraising concerts were started several years ago by Vision of Children founders Sam and Vivian Hardage to raise money for critical research to find cures for genetic vision disorders and childhood blindness. Money raised also provides support services for children living with blindness or visual impairment and their families.

For more information, visit www.visionofchildren.org.

Photos by Jon Clark