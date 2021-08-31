Advertisement
Vision of Children Foundation hosts ‘A Night for Sight’

Singer-songwriter AJ Croce plays at the Vision of Children Foundation event
Singer-songwriter AJ Croce plays at the Vision of Children Foundation event  (Jon Clark)
Steve and Lynne Wheeler
Steve and Lynne Wheeler  (Jon Clark)
Lisa Campbell entertained guests during the silent auction
Lisa Campbell entertained guests during the silent auction  (Jon Clark)
Rick Norling, Steven Re
Rick Norling, Steven Re  (Jon Clark)
Mark and Candise Holmlund
Mark and Candise Holmlund  (Jon Clark)
Stacy Schafer, Mikki Ream, Alchera Ayyad, Sophia Alsadek
Stacy Schafer, Mikki Ream, Alchera Ayyad, Sophia Alsadek  (Jon Clark)
Rhonda Wilson, Karolyn Dorsee, Jacki Johnson
Rhonda Wilson, Karolyn Dorsee, Jacki Johnson  (Jon Clark)
Alchera Ayyad, Maria Delgado, Sophia Alsadek
Alchera Ayyad, Maria Delgado, Sophia Alsadek  (Jon Clark)
Karolyn Dorsee, Linda Blankenship, Roger Joseph, Tamara LaFarga Joseph, Juanita Hayes, Ken Widder, Jacki Johnson
Karolyn Dorsee, Linda Blankenship, Roger Joseph, Tamara LaFarga Joseph, Juanita Hayes, Ken Widder, Jacki Johnson  (Jon Clark)
Jeanne Norling, Sylvia Re
Jeanne Norling, Sylvia Re  (Jon Clark)
Silent auction at the Vision of Children Foundation event
Silent auction at the Vision of Children Foundation event  (Jon Clark)
Mike and Christy Changaris, Jan and George DeVries (Gold Sponsors)
Mike and Christy Changaris, Jan and George DeVries (Gold Sponsors)  (Jon Clark)
The stage is set for AJ Croce
The stage is set for AJ Croce  (Jon Clark)
Jan and George DeVries (Gold Sponsors), Vivian Hardage (Co-Founder)
Jan and George DeVries (Gold Sponsors), Vivian Hardage (Co-Founder)  (Jon Clark)
Dr. Peter and Janet Ostrow, Drs. Stacy and Greg Ostrow
Dr. Peter and Janet Ostrow, Drs. Stacy and Greg Ostrow  (Jon Clark)
Dr. Jacki Johnson, Dr. Ken Widder, Drs. Stacy and Greg Ostrow
Dr. Jacki Johnson, Dr. Ken Widder, Drs. Stacy and Greg Ostrow  (Jon Clark)
Mary and David Ruyle, Ron and Maureen McMahon (Presenting Sponsors)
Mary and David Ruyle, Ron and Maureen McMahon (Presenting Sponsors)  (Jon Clark)
Gregg and Linda Blankenship, Steve Wheeler
Gregg and Linda Blankenship, Steve Wheeler  (Jon Clark)
Bob and Caroline Collins, Joy and Craig Denton
Bob and Caroline Collins, Joy and Craig Denton  (Jon Clark)
Judi Jacobsen with Vision of Children Foundation co-foumder Vivian Hardage
Judi Jacobsen with Vision of Children Foundation co-foumder Vivian Hardage  (Jon Clark)
Tom, Donna, and Ray Vance
Tom, Donna, and Ray Vance  (Jon Clark)
Diane Jubelt, Chase Hardage
Diane Jubelt, Chase Hardage  (Jon Clark)
Co-Founder Vivian Hardage (right) presents a thank you gift to honorary chairs Lynne and Steve Wheeler
Co-Founder Vivian Hardage (right) presents a thank you gift to honorary chairs Lynne and Steve Wheeler  (Jon Clark)
Co-Founders Vivian and Sam Hardage, Tamara LaFarga Joseph (event co-chair), Roger Joseph
Co-Founders Vivian and Sam Hardage, Tamara LaFarga Joseph (event co-chair), Roger Joseph  (Jon Clark)
Table decor at the Sponsor Reception
Table decor at the Sponsor Reception  (Jon Clark)
Chase Hardage, Diane Jubelt, Samantha Hardage, Kyle Losik
Chase Hardage, Diane Jubelt, Samantha Hardage, Kyle Losik  (Jon Clark)
Vision of Children Foundation event auction
Vision of Children Foundation event auction  (Jon Clark)
Candi and Scott Drury, Laura and Jim Boland
Candi and Scott Drury, Laura and Jim Boland  (Jon Clark)
Sam and Vivian Hardage thanked their guests at the Sponsor Reception
Sam and Vivian Hardage thanked their guests at the Sponsor Reception  (Jon Clark)
Check-in at the Vision of Children Foundation event
Check-in at the Vision of Children Foundation event  (Jon Clark)
The Vision of Children Foundation held “A Night for Sight” Aug. 28 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event featured a concert by A.J. Croce who performed “Croce Plays Croce” in homage to the legacy of his father, Jim Croce.

The event also included a cocktail reception with silent auction, dinner, live auction, and opportunity drawing.

“A Night for Sight” fundraising concerts were started several years ago by Vision of Children founders Sam and Vivian Hardage to raise money for critical research to find cures for genetic vision disorders and childhood blindness. Money raised also provides support services for children living with blindness or visual impairment and their families.

For more information, visit www.visionofchildren.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

