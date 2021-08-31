Tee-Up for Tea3 Golf Tournament benefits Randy Jones Foundation

The Tea3 Foundation hosted its first annual Tee-Up for Tea3 Golf Tournament Aug. 30 at The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club.

Proceeds from this tournament will benefit the Randy Jones Foundation. Founded by San Diego Padres Hall-of-Famer Randy Jones, RJF provides opportunities and resources for kids from military families and low-income families to participate in local sporting events and programs at no cost to them. These activities stimulate their interest in sports, build character and help prepare them for college athletic scholarship opportunities that will enhance their lives and brighten their future. For more information, visit www.Tea3foundation.org and www.randyjonesfoundation.com.

Photos by Jon Clark