Tee-Up for Tea3 Golf Tournament benefits Randy Jones Foundation

Players on the 18th green at The Bridges
1/32
Players on the 18th green at The Bridges  (Jon Clark)
Pooneh Hamzei, Sandra den Uijl, Gina Jordan
2/32
Pooneh Hamzei, Sandra den Uijl, Gina Jordan  (Jon Clark)
The Bridges of Rancho Santa Fe hosted the Tee-Up for Tea3 Golf Tournament to benefit the Randy Jones Foundation
3/32
The Bridges of Rancho Santa Fe hosted the Tee-Up for Tea3 Golf Tournament to benefit the Randy Jones Foundation  (Jon Clark)
The Bridges of Rancho Santa Fe hosted the Tee-Up for Tea3 Golf Tournament to benefit the Randy Jones Foundation
4/32
The Bridges of Rancho Santa Fe hosted the Tee-Up for Tea3 Golf Tournament to benefit the Randy Jones Foundation  (Jon Clark)
Susan Newell, Maureen Billington
5/32
Susan Newell, Maureen Billington  (Jon Clark)
Rob Wessels, Edgar den Uijl, Bronson Gannon, Anna Couvrette
6/32
Rob Wessels, Edgar den Uijl, Bronson Gannon, Anna Couvrette  (Jon Clark)
Andy Galewski, Mark Palumbo, chris Radici, Steve Northcote
7/32
Andy Galewski, Mark Palumbo, chris Radici, Steve Northcote  (Jon Clark)
Graham Sellers, Craig Fuller, Anthony Murguia
8/32
Graham Sellers, Craig Fuller, Anthony Murguia  (Jon Clark)
Alec Bloem, Rick Jaime, Eric Borders
9/32
Alec Bloem, Rick Jaime, Eric Borders  (Jon Clark)
Jim Buchanan, Sandra diCicco, Brian Bonar, Steven Siegel
10/32
Jim Buchanan, Sandra diCicco, Brian Bonar, Steven Siegel  (Jon Clark)
Laura Kreiss, Linda Gandy, Esther Rodriguez
11/32
Laura Kreiss, Linda Gandy, Esther Rodriguez  (Jon Clark)
Sophia Nicosia serves crabcakes
12/32
Sophia Nicosia serves crabcakes  (Jon Clark)
Dr. Louise Stanger, Laura Vu, John Wadas
13/32
Dr. Louise Stanger, Laura Vu, John Wadas  (Jon Clark)
Tom McCartin, Jack Elkins, Paul Debban
14/32
Tom McCartin, Jack Elkins, Paul Debban  (Jon Clark)
James Kanelos, Dean Price, Todd White, Michael Joe
15/32
James Kanelos, Dean Price, Todd White, Michael Joe  (Jon Clark)
Graham Sellers, Vince Stefano, Henny den Uijl, Anthony Murguia
16/32
Graham Sellers, Vince Stefano, Henny den Uijl, Anthony Murguia  (Jon Clark)
Graham and Kyrie Bloem
17/32
Graham and Kyrie Bloem  (Jon Clark)
Raymond Gonzalez, David Romero
18/32
Raymond Gonzalez, David Romero  (Jon Clark)
Christian Campos, Larry Suarez
19/32
Christian Campos, Larry Suarez  (Jon Clark)
Marty Rosenberg, Chris Sessions
20/32
Marty Rosenberg, Chris Sessions  (Jon Clark)
Maria Delgado, Lynda Kerr
21/32
Maria Delgado, Lynda Kerr  (Jon Clark)
Margaret Hudson, Cat Abrams
22/32
Margaret Hudson, Cat Abrams  (Jon Clark)
John Page, Joshua Brenner, Nick Ceko, Paul Seitz
24/32
John Page, Joshua Brenner, Nick Ceko, Paul Seitz  (Jon Clark)
Paul Debban, Tony Stiegler, Craig Fuller, John Fuller
25/32
Paul Debban, Tony Stiegler, Craig Fuller, John Fuller  (Jon Clark)
Michele Homan, Madeline Javelet, Jan Dunlop
26/32
Michele Homan, Madeline Javelet, Jan Dunlop  (Jon Clark)
Jack Elkins, Jim Duvall
27/32
Jack Elkins, Jim Duvall  (Jon Clark)
Al and Gina Jordan
28/32
Al and Gina Jordan  (Jon Clark)
Deana Ingalls, Linda Gandy (Tournament Director for The Randy Jones Invitational)
30/32
Deana Ingalls, Linda Gandy (Tournament Director for The Randy Jones Invitational)  (Jon Clark)
Dr. Louise Stanger, John Wadas
31/32
Dr. Louise Stanger, John Wadas  (Jon Clark)
Mazerati on display at the tournament
32/32
Mazerati on display at the tournament  (Jon Clark)
The Tea3 Foundation hosted its first annual Tee-Up for Tea3 Golf Tournament Aug. 30 at The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club.

Proceeds from this tournament will benefit the Randy Jones Foundation. Founded by San Diego Padres Hall-of-Famer Randy Jones, RJF provides opportunities and resources for kids from military families and low-income families to participate in local sporting events and programs at no cost to them. These activities stimulate their interest in sports, build character and help prepare them for college athletic scholarship opportunities that will enhance their lives and brighten their future. For more information, visit www.Tea3foundation.org and www.randyjonesfoundation.com.

Photos by Jon Clark

