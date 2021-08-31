Advertisement
Shelter to Soldier presents “Be the Light”

Shelter to Soldier Founder & President Graham Bloem, Co- Founder & Vice President Kyrie Bloem
Shelter to Soldier Founder & President Graham Bloem, Adelle and Josh Danson representing sponsor Local Media San Diego
Kristie and Bill Lyons representing Gold Sponsor Griffin Funding, Shelter to Soldier Founder & President Graham Bloem
Sharon and Ira Kaplan
Arlon Staggs, Drew Auker, Mimi Lukacz, Greg Olafson, Clinton Selfridge, Brian Lukacz
Camille Netter, Vicky Cruz, Ellie Markham, Kyle Markham
Ian Frimet and Deanna Lucci, Jennifer and Christian Oliver
Brent Wilsey, Cristina Bondoc, Taylor Foley, Chase Wilsey representing sponsor Wilsey Asset Management
Gerry Stefanko, Mia Park, Alison Park, Sean Park representing media sponsor Ranch & Coast
Arie and Josh Hammond, Lynne Ramsay, Michelle Zaloom
Collin Walmsley with 'Ramsey', Vince Martell with 'Annie'
Shawnie and Scott Williams
Krystal Graves with 'Tiger', Garick Stenseth with 'Thistle'
Andy Wilson, Ashley Lutz, Amanda VonBurger, Marius Breitenbach
Amy and Matt Galusha, Tommy Moore
The 9th Annual Shelter to Soldier “Be the Light” fundraising gala took place Aug. 28 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

Shelter to Soldier is a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that adopts dogs from local shelters and trains them to become psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 combat veterans suffering from post traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury and other psychological injuries. The event featured live music by K. Emeline, a live auction emceed by auctioneer Clint Bell, reception, silent auction, and seated dinner with a veteran testimonial. For more, visit www.sheltertosoldier.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

