Shelter to Soldier presents “Be the Light”
The 9th Annual Shelter to Soldier “Be the Light” fundraising gala took place Aug. 28 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.
Shelter to Soldier is a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that adopts dogs from local shelters and trains them to become psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 combat veterans suffering from post traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury and other psychological injuries. The event featured live music by K. Emeline, a live auction emceed by auctioneer Clint Bell, reception, silent auction, and seated dinner with a veteran testimonial. For more, visit www.sheltertosoldier.org.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
