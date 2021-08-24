RSF Education Foundation holds Welcome Kindergarten Party

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation hosted its annual Newcomers’ Welcome Pool Parties and Welcome Kindergarten Party for new families to the Rancho Santa Fe School District from Aug. 15-Aug. 21. These events are an opportunity to meet others and make new friends prior to the first day of school. Photos on this page are from the Welcome Kindergarten Party held Aug. 19 at R. Roger Rowe School. Kindergarten families had the opportunity to meet their teachers at the Welcome Kinder Event.

For more information, visit visit www.rsfef.org.

Photos by Jon Clark