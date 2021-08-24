Operation Game On holds 6th Annual OGO 15″ Cup Challenge

The 6th Annual OGO 15″ Cup Challenge, benefiting Operation Game On, was held Aug. 16 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

The OGO 15″ Cup Challenge took place on the driving range, with four distances, ranging from 50-yards to 125-yards. Every hole-in-one won cash prizes. In addition to the competition, the event included a a silent auction, VIP tent, music, food and beverages, local athletes and celebrities.

One-hundred percent of funds raised at the event benefit Operation Game On, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose mission is to provide golf as a form of rehabilitation for returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities, according to its website. For more information, visit operationgameon.org.

Photos by Jon Clark