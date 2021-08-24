Advertisement
Operation Game On holds 6th Annual OGO 15″ Cup Challenge

Operation Game On presented a specially made golf bag to Ted Rossin of Rossin Steel to thank him for being a big supporter of the organization.  (Jon Clark)
Operation Game On founder Tony Perez invited alumni of the program to the stage along with one of San Diego’s oldest veterans, George Sousa (center).  (Jon Clark)
Veterans George Sousa and Jacob Williams  (Jon Clark)
Russ T Nailz and Nina Detrow  (Jon Clark)
The SD Gulls Girls help Ted Rossin celebrate his 50 yard hole-in-one  (Jon Clark)
Operation Game On founder Tony Perez introduces one of San Diego’s oldest veterans, George Sousa.  (Jon Clark)
Andy Lehrer  (Jon Clark)
Susie Lewis, Ted Rossin  (Jon Clark)
Veteran Greg Kaput plays Taps  (Jon Clark)
Silent auction items at Operation Game On!  (Jon Clark)
Chris Lesson of Del Mar Golf Center leads the National Anthem at the Operation Game On event  (Jon Clark)
The SD Gulls Girls help Ted Rossin celebrate his 50 yard hole-in-one  (Jon Clark)
Participants in the 15" Hole in One event for Operation Game On!  (Jon Clark)
Participants in the 15" Hole in One event for Operation Game On!  (Jon Clark)
Honoree Ted Rossin shakes hands with Mike Perez, son of Operation Game On founder Tony Perez  (Jon Clark)
Operation Game On founder Tony Perez recognizes all veterans and first responders in the audience.  (Jon Clark)
Matt Clay, Chris Lesson, Angelito Bautista, and Halia  (Jon Clark)
Sean Vannoy, Julio Dominquez, John-Paul Mitchell, Donny Groblewski  (Jon Clark)
Veteran Greg Kaput plays Taps  (Jon Clark)
Operation Game On! founder Tony Perez welcomes participants  (Jon Clark)
Gary Goss, Mike Mellusi, Jim Preston  (Jon Clark)
Mike Spacciapolli, Bill Flynn, Patty Spacciapolli, Kevin Munkholm  (Jon Clark)
Gary Goss, Mike Mellusi, Jim Preston  (Jon Clark)
Tyler McLaughlin  (Jon Clark)
Tony Perez and Andy Lehrer  (Jon Clark)
Operation Game On founder Tony Perez introduces one of San Diego’s oldest veterans, George Sousa.  (Jon Clark)
Jeff Clinkscales with the SD Gulls Girls  (Jon Clark)
Zac Moore  (Jon Clark)
Jeff Sachs, Tim Kaiser  (Jon Clark)
Fred Patterson, Nancy Newquist, Dan Moore  (Jon Clark)
Operation Game On alumni, the SD Gulls Girls, the Perez family (Tony, Sue, and Mike), and Ted Rossin  (Jon Clark)
Mark Neilson  (Jon Clark)
Veterans George Sousa and Jacob Williams  (Jon Clark)
Susie Lewis, Ted Rossin  (Jon Clark)
Tony Perez, Jake Keeslar  (Jon Clark)
Operation Game On alumni, the SD Gulls Girls, the Perez family (Tony, Sue, and Mike), and Ted Rossin  (Jon Clark)
Operation Game On! founder Tony Perez  (Jon Clark)
Dick and Andrea Balestri, Ray Lewis, Scott Garwood  (Jon Clark)
Uta Hamblen, Russ T Nailz  (Jon Clark)
Sharon McKinnon, Sandy Pepper, Justine Broberg  (Jon Clark)
Chris Lesson of Del Mar Golf Center leads the National Anthem at the Operation Game On event  (Jon Clark)
Chris Lesson of Del Mar Golf Center leads the National Anthem at the Operation Game On event  (Jon Clark)
Leo Uzcategui  (Jon Clark)
The 6th Annual OGO 15″ Cup Challenge, benefiting Operation Game On, was held Aug. 16 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

The OGO 15″ Cup Challenge took place on the driving range, with four distances, ranging from 50-yards to 125-yards. Every hole-in-one won cash prizes. In addition to the competition, the event included a a silent auction, VIP tent, music, food and beverages, local athletes and celebrities.

One-hundred percent of funds raised at the event benefit Operation Game On, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose mission is to provide golf as a form of rehabilitation for returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities, according to its website. For more information, visit operationgameon.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

