CCA holds Welcome Back Parent Coffee and Reception

Canyon Crest Academy Foundation hosted its annual Welcome Back Parent Coffee and Reception Aug. 23 in the school’s administrative courtyard. The event, which included food and beverages, was an opportunity for all incoming and returning parents to meet members of the CCA staff, as well as fellow parents. Families also had the opportunity to meet Principal Brett Killeen and Assistant Principals Garry Thornton and Patricia Storey.

The donations raised by the CCA Foundation fund arts, engineering, technology, the sciences and humanities, college and career counseling, and athletic programs. For more information, visit canyoncrestfoundation.org.

Photos by Jon Clark