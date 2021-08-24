Advertisement
CCA holds Welcome Back Parent Coffee and Reception

Stella Sung, Lorenda Ballard (CCA Foundation staff), MOnica Fernandez
1/28
CCA Welcome Coffee for parents
2/28
CCA Welcome Coffee for parents
3/28
Bhawma Bairaria, Vidya Werry (CCA Foundation Board President)
4/28
CCA Welcome Coffee for parents
5/28
Colleen Hencklels, Nancy Wasko, Christina Filia (Speech Therapist)
6/28
PE Teacher Katie Freitas and parent Troy Morrison pick up some spirit gear
7/28
oceania Xia, Joanne Couvrette (CCA Foundation Exec Dir), Neeru Kukkal
8/28
Frida Hronek, Gina Mahmood (CCA Foundation Finance Mgr), Joanne Couvrette (CCA Foundation Executive Dir)
9/28
Elisa and Tom Wing
10/28
PE Teacher Katie Freitas and parent Troy Morrison pick up some spirit gear
11/28
Sharon Huang
12/28
Khadicha Abysheva, Natasha and Don Guernsey
13/28
Khadicha Abysheva, Anshu Khaitan
14/28
Kimberly McSherry (CCA Foundation STEM), Kim Rockwell
15/28
Fresh fruit for the parents
16/28
Susanne and Hanna Kuster
17/28
Susanne and Hanna Kuster
18/28
Jaie Vuong, Maura Skinner
19/28
Ki Rockwell, Betty Tyson, Jane Lea Smith (CCA Foundation Board Member)
20/28
Denise Klaffenbach, Julie Bronstein, Principal Brett Killeen, Tara Hutchinson, Erica Carnahan
21/28
Melissa Vassen, Principal Brett Killeen, Yu Linda Song
22/28
Chemistry teacher Kate Dickinson, Athletic Director Bailee Sandsmark
23/28
Croissants for the parents
24/28
Nancy Coker (CCAF Director of Events), Ana Maltzman (CCAF VP of Administration), Miriam Bogan (CCAF Marketing Manager)
25/28
Sachin Bhatmuley, Nidhi Bhatmuley, Erica Carnahan
26/28
Shourya and Murthy Thontepu
27/28
Julie Bronstein, Marisa Criqui, Assitant Principal Garry Thornton
28/28
Canyon Crest Academy Foundation hosted its annual Welcome Back Parent Coffee and Reception Aug. 23 in the school’s administrative courtyard. The event, which included food and beverages, was an opportunity for all incoming and returning parents to meet members of the CCA staff, as well as fellow parents. Families also had the opportunity to meet Principal Brett Killeen and Assistant Principals Garry Thornton and Patricia Storey.

The donations raised by the CCA Foundation fund arts, engineering, technology, the sciences and humanities, college and career counseling, and athletic programs. For more information, visit canyoncrestfoundation.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

