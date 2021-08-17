RSF Education Foundation holds ‘Newcomers’ Events’
Penelope (Jon Clark)
Penelope (Jon Clark)
Ori and Diane Solomon (Jon Clark)
The Kisch Family (Jon Clark)
Karen Wheeler (RSF Educ Foundation Bd Member), Assistant Principal Carrie Faulk, Rose Rohatgi (RSF School Board Trustee) (Jon Clark)
Hosts Chris and Cheryl Salmen with Joanna Dubbeldan (Jon Clark)
Isaac and Jenny Ozeruga (Jon Clark)
Jee Manghani (RSF School Bd Trustee), Katherine Zabloudil, Kate Butler (RSF Educ Foundation Co-Chair), RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi (Jon Clark)
Ryan and Edna Lash (RSF Educ Foundation Co-Chair), Jess Swann (RSF Educ Foundation Bd Member) (Jon Clark)
Hannah and Shari Bard (Jon Clark)
Hannah and Emerson (Jon Clark)
Refreshments for the guests (Jon Clark)
The Jass Family (Jon Clark)
The Rogers Family (Jon Clark)
Tom Vieira, Spencer Doty, Brian Curry (Jon Clark)
This week the Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation is hosting its annual Newcomers’ Welcome Pool Parties and Welcome Kindergarten Party for new families to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. These events are an opportunity to meet others and make new friends prior to the first day of school. Photos on this page were taken at the 2nd-5th grade pool party held Aug. 15 at the Salmen’s home. For more information about the RSF Education Foundation, visit www.rsfef.org.
Photos by Jon Clark
