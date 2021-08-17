RSF Education Foundation holds ‘Newcomers’ Events’

This week the Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation is hosting its annual Newcomers’ Welcome Pool Parties and Welcome Kindergarten Party for new families to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. These events are an opportunity to meet others and make new friends prior to the first day of school. Photos on this page were taken at the 2nd-5th grade pool party held Aug. 15 at the Salmen’s home. For more information about the RSF Education Foundation, visit www.rsfef.org.

Photos by Jon Clark