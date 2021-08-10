Advertisement
CaddyHack V Charity Golf Festival

Kevin Walsh, Tim Walsh, Doug Coldeth  (Jon Clark)
Donnie Wilson, Miles Cahill, Raffi Siyahian, Dave Anzivino  (Jon Clark)
Graffy, JK, and Caveman  (Jon Clark)
San Diego Gull and the Gopher  (Jon Clark)
Joe Sigurdson (Co-founder and Chief Development Officer of Boys to Men Mentoring) and Ernie Hahn (Tournament host and Chairman of Dream Hahn)  (Jon Clark)
Dana Fudurich with Joe Sigurdson (Co-founder and Chief Development Officer of Boys to Men Mentoring)  (Jon Clark)
Scott Wilson  (Jon Clark)
Sergio Gutierrez plays the National Anthem on guitar  (Jon Clark)
Gerry Mendoza, Wyatt Ernst, Jacob De La Hoya  (Jon Clark)
Martin Correia, Dana Saraceno, Nate Bruno  (Jon Clark)
Josh Hamilton, Eddie Geil  (Jon Clark)
The mascots join event host Ernie Hahn and the auctioneer to welcome the players  (Jon Clark)
The mascots join event host Ernie Hahn and the auctioneer to welcome the players  (Jon Clark)
Brandon Richards, Scott Wilson  (Jon Clark)
Kyle Muse  (Jon Clark)
Amanda Mahaffey, Andrea Abbott, Renee Lang  (Jon Clark)
Mike Perez, Pat Sullivan  (Jon Clark)
John Cresto, Tim Cresto  (Jon Clark)
Dovon, Cayden, Brendan, Asher, and Brian Booth  (Jon Clark)
Event host Ernie Hahn welcome the players to the 5th Annual CaddyHack Golf Tournament  (Jon Clark)
Joe Sigurdson (Co-founder and Chief Development Officer of Boys to Men Mentoring) and Ernie Hahn (Tournament host and Chairman of Dream Hahn)  (Jon Clark)
Mascot friends  (Jon Clark)
Aiden McCay, Ryan Bisharat  (Jon Clark)
John Fajtik, Robert Hughes, Nestor Munoz  (Jon Clark)
Dean Acosta, Dana Fudurich, Cole Acosta  (Jon Clark)
Mitch Adler, James Shields  (Jon Clark)
Dave Vigil, Rick Aguilera  (Jon Clark)
Joe Sigurdson (Co-founder and Chief Development Officer of Boys to Men Mentoring) thanks the players for coming out to support the organization  (Jon Clark)
Joe Sigurdson (Co-founder and Chief Development Officer of Boys to Men Mentoring) thanks the players for coming out to support the organization  (Jon Clark)
Dave Vigil, Rick Aguilera  (Jon Clark)
Danny Hampel, Mike Carroll  (Jon Clark)
Tony Porporato, Ron Wangerin  (Jon Clark)
Jason Levin, Dan Comstock, Adam Zuff  (Jon Clark)
Joe Sigurdson (Co-founder and Chief Development Officer of Boys to Men Mentoring) and Ernie Hahn (Tournament host and Chairman of Dream Hahn)  (Jon Clark)
Joe Sigurdson (Co-founder and Chief Development Officer of Boys to Men Mentoring) thanks the players for coming out to support the organization  (Jon Clark)
Mascot friends  (Jon Clark)
Jason Levin, Dan Comstock, Adam Zuff  (Jon Clark)
Sergio Gutierrez plays the National Anthem on guitar  (Jon Clark)
Ernie Hahn’s CaddyHack V Charity Golf Festival took place Aug. 2 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

Hahn, the chairman of Dream Hahn and manager of the Wonderfront Music Festival, created the charity golf tournament to benefit Boys to Men Mentoring Network. The San Diego-based nonprofit provides weekly group mentoring to hundreds of fatherless and underserved teenage boys.

Last year’s CaddyHack Golf Festival raised $180,000 for Boys to Men. The revenue propelled the nonprofit through the uncharted waters of the COVID-19 pandemic, empowering its staff and volunteers to sustain Boys to Men’s important mission: providing guidance, direction and hope to young lives.

After the golf tournament, participants gathered with family and friends on the clubhouse patio for a live auction, local food and beverage tastings, and a concert by Canadian Rock/Soul band Daring Greatly.

For more information on Boys to Men Mentoring Network, visit boystomen.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

