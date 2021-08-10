Ernie Hahn’s CaddyHack V Charity Golf Festival took place Aug. 2 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

Hahn, the chairman of Dream Hahn and manager of the Wonderfront Music Festival, created the charity golf tournament to benefit Boys to Men Mentoring Network. The San Diego-based nonprofit provides weekly group mentoring to hundreds of fatherless and underserved teenage boys.

Last year’s CaddyHack Golf Festival raised $180,000 for Boys to Men. The revenue propelled the nonprofit through the uncharted waters of the COVID-19 pandemic, empowering its staff and volunteers to sustain Boys to Men’s important mission: providing guidance, direction and hope to young lives.

After the golf tournament, participants gathered with family and friends on the clubhouse patio for a live auction, local food and beverage tastings, and a concert by Canadian Rock/Soul band Daring Greatly.

For more information on Boys to Men Mentoring Network, visit boystomen.org.

Photos by Jon Clark