Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

All that glitters are ‘Diamonds’ at 75th Jewel Ball

Bettina Borrelli, Rob Hixson, Sierra Hauser, James Hixson
1/42
Bettina Borrelli, Rob Hixson, Sierra Hauser, James Hixson  (Vincent Andrunas)
London-style fish and chips were on the menu at Las Patronas' 2021 Jewel Ball on Aug. 7.
2/42
London-style fish and chips were on the menu at Las Patronas’ 2021 Jewel Ball on Aug. 7.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Reid Abrams and Micki Olin, Rachel Greenfield, Jennifer Greenfield and Dr. Richard Greenfield
3/42
Dr. Reid Abrams and Micki Olin, Rachel Greenfield, Jennifer Greenfield and Dr. Richard Greenfield  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mark and Lin Foletta, Mio Hood and Link Wilson
4/42
Mark and Lin Foletta, Mio Hood and Link Wilson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, Bill and Jeanne Larson and Maria Delgado
5/42
Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, Bill and Jeanne Larson and Maria Delgado  (Vincent Andrunas)
David and Annie Malcolm
6/42
David and Annie Malcolm  (Vincent Andrunas)
Julie and Bryan Garrie, Rowena Treitler, Irene McCann and Nicole Hall
7/42
Julie and Bryan Garrie, Rowena Treitler, Irene McCann and Nicole Hall  (Vincent Andrunas)
Guests dig into the seafood bar at the 75th Jewel Ball.
8/42
Guests dig into the seafood bar at the 75th Jewel Ball.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Rich Wildman, Mary Dawkins and retired Army Brig. Gen. Pete Dawkins
9/42
Rich Wildman, Mary Dawkins and retired Army Brig. Gen. Pete Dawkins  (Vincent Andrunas)
Diane Bashor, Rosemary Rodger and Donna Allan
10/42
Diane Bashor, Rosemary Rodger and Donna Allan  (Vincent Andrunas)
A Jewel Ball place setting illustrates the event's James Bond theme.
11/42
A Jewel Ball place setting illustrates the event’s James Bond theme.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mason Derieux, Allie Borrelli, Torie Borrelli Hall and Josh Hall
12/42
Mason Derieux, Allie Borrelli, Torie Borrelli Hall and Josh Hall  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mike and Linda Daniels, Shannon Turner and Vidi and Brian Revelli
13/42
Mike and Linda Daniels, Shannon Turner and Vidi and Brian Revelli  (Vincent Andrunas)
A dinner table awaits Jewel Ball patrons on Aug. 7 at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.
14/42
A dinner table awaits Jewel Ball patrons on Aug. 7 at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dean Poulakidas and Katherine Ritchey
15/42
Dean Poulakidas and Katherine Ritchey  (Vincent Andrunas)
John DePuy, Barbara Kjos, Ingrid Hibben and Victor La Magna
16/42
John DePuy, Barbara Kjos, Ingrid Hibben and Victor La Magna  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lance Peto and Kathryn Murphy and Kim and Dr. David Chao
17/42
Lance Peto and Kathryn Murphy and Kim and Dr. David Chao  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kevin Carrera and Evva Fenison
18/42
Kevin Carrera and Evva Fenison  (Vincent Andrunas)
Pietro and Michelle La Greca and Andrea and Brian Marvin
19/42
Pietro and Michelle La Greca and Andrea and Brian Marvin  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lena Trosko, Dianne York and Jeff and Claudia Johnson
20/42
Lena Trosko, Dianne York and Jeff and Claudia Johnson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tom Cox, Jewel Ball co-chairwoman Megan Cox, chairwoman Kathy Lobo, Rich Lobo, co-chairwoman Robyne Daniels and Luke Daniels
21/42
Tom Cox, Jewel Ball co-chairwoman Megan Cox, chairwoman Kathy Lobo, Rich Lobo, co-chairwoman Robyne Daniels and Luke Daniels  (Vincent Andrunas)
Las Patronas President Martha Sottosanti, Mark Sottosanti and incoming Las Patronas President Tina Boynton
22/42
Las Patronas President Martha Sottosanti, Mark Sottosanti and incoming Las Patronas President Tina Boynton  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jacqueline Foster and her Showdance performers take the stage at Las Patronas' 75th Jewel Ball on Aug. 7.
23/42
Jacqueline Foster and her Showdance performers take the stage at Las Patronas’ 75th Jewel Ball, themed “Diamonds Are Forever,” on Aug. 7 at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mary Powell, Michelle Conway and Michelle Parker
24/42
Mary Powell, Michelle Conway and Michelle Parker  (Vincent Andrunas)
Stefanie Bedingfield, Maureen Weber and Bridget Musante
25/42
Stefanie Bedingfield, Maureen Weber and Bridget Musante  (Vincent Andrunas)
Caroline and Nicolas Nierenberg (she was 2008 Jewel Ball chair), Lydia McNeil (2008/2009 Las Patronas president)
26/42
Caroline and Nicolas Nierenberg (she was 2008 Jewel Ball chair), Lydia McNeil (2008/2009 Las Patronas president)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Opulent hors d'oeuvres
27/42
Opulent hors d’oeuvres  (Vincent Andrunas)
The very-popular seafood bar
28/42
The very-popular seafood bar  (Vincent Andrunas)
David and Marty Pendarvis
29/42
David and Marty Pendarvis  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lin Foletta (Jewel Ball Design co-chair) and friends on the dance floor
30/42
Lin Foletta (Jewel Ball Design co-chair) and friends on the dance floor  (Vincent Andrunas)
Josh Hall, Fred and Nancy Borrelli, Bettina Borrelli
31/42
Josh Hall, Fred and Nancy Borrelli, Bettina Borrelli  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jewel Ball table decor
32/42
Jewel Ball table decor  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jacqueline Foster (SHOWDANCE bandleader)
33/42
Jacqueline Foster (SHOWDANCE bandleader)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Casino action
34/42
Casino action  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jacqueline Foster and her SHOWDANCE performers on stage
35/42
Jacqueline Foster and her SHOWDANCE performers on stage  (Vincent Andrunas)
Stellar Jewel Ball entry passage
36/42
Stellar Jewel Ball entry passage  (Vincent Andrunas)
Stunning decor-chandeliers by the pool
37/42
Stunning decor-chandeliers by the pool  (Vincent Andrunas)
Nicole Hall (Las Patronas Publicity chair), Judith Hall, Diana Hall Ferguson
38/42
Nicole Hall (Las Patronas Publicity chair), Judith Hall, Diana Hall Ferguson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tim and Julie Bubnack (she's Las Patronas Sponsorship chair and incoming Grants vice president)
39/42
Tim and Julie Bubnack (she’s Las Patronas Sponsorship chair and incoming Grants vice president)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Chris McKellar and the Hon. Lorna Alksne, Linda and Jeff Rutgard
40/42
Chris McKellar and the Hon. Lorna Alksne, Linda and Jeff Rutgard  (Vincent Andrunas)
Chris and Vicki Eddy (she's a past Las Patronas president), Arlene Esgate, Annette and Daniel Bradbury (she's a past Las Patronas president)
41/42
Chris and Vicki Eddy (she’s a past Las Patronas president), Arlene Esgate, Annette and Daniel Bradbury (she’s a past Las Patronas president)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Harvey and Sheryl White, Lisa and David Casey, Stephen Ferruolo
42/42
Harvey and Sheryl White, Lisa and David Casey, Stephen Ferruolo  (Vincent Andrunas)

Las Patronas’ signature soiree returns in person with a James Bond theme at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.

By La Jolla Light Staff
Share

The name’s Ball — Jewel Ball. And La Jolla-based women’s philanthropy group Las Patronas brought it back in person on Aug. 7 with a James Bond “Diamonds Are Forever” theme for the 75th anniversary of its signature soiree.

Last year’s Jewel Ball was held virtually because of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. This year, however, guests who paid $675 per person for ballroom seats were welcomed to the black-tie event at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.

To follow COVID precautions, the party was held outdoors, attendance was limited to 625 and guests were asked to attest that they were either fully vaccinated or had tested negative within 72 hours before the event. Volunteers were required to be vaccinated and servers had to wear masks.

The ball culminates a year of fundraising by Las Patronas members to support San Diego-area nonprofits. Proceeds from this year’s event will help six nonprofits that will receive more than $20,000 each, along with 45 to 50 beneficiaries that each will receive $20,000 or less in the fall and spring grant cycles.

Since its inception in 1946, Las Patronas has donated about $25 million to more than a thousand local charitable institutions. To learn more, visit laspatronas.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement