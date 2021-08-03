Advertisement
RSF Tennis Club hosts ‘Art Show by Walter Redondo’

Woody Yocom, Kim Ketterman, Brett Maginn, John Duke
Artist Walter Redondo, RSF Tennis Club Assistant Manager Birgitte Bradshaw, GM John Chanfreau
Dophie Poisette
RSF Tennis Club GM John Chanfreau. Marita Redondo, Walter Redondo, Ryan Redondo with Leif and Saelah
Olivia Santiago, Jake White
Brett and Dyana Brown
Artist Walter Redondo
Courtney LeBeau, Tricia and Rick Bothmer
Stacy and Mark Lindsey
Stacy Lindsey, RSF Tennis Assistant Manager Birgitte Bradshaw
Dyana Brown, Lynne Carlson, Chris Austin
Janet Zamora, Meg Schiffman
Katherine Nakamura, Diane Laffler
The RSF Tennis Club presented an “Art Show by Walter Redondo” July 31. Attendees enjoyed an exhibition featuring work by artist Redondo, a former professional tennis player, as well as appetizers, beverages and more.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

