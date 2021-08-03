RSF Tennis Club hosts ‘Art Show by Walter Redondo’
Woody Yocom, Kim Ketterman, Brett Maginn, John Duke (Robert_McKenzie)
Artist Walter Redondo, RSF Tennis Club Assistant Manager Birgitte Bradshaw, GM John Chanfreau (Robert_McKenzie)
Dophie Poisette (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Tennis Club GM John Chanfreau. Marita Redondo, Walter Redondo, Ryan Redondo with Leif and Saelah (Robert_McKenzie)
Olivia Santiago, Jake White (Robert_McKenzie)
Brett and Dyana Brown (Robert_McKenzie)
Artist Walter Redondo (Robert_McKenzie)
Courtney LeBeau, Tricia and Rick Bothmer (Robert_McKenzie)
Stacy and Mark Lindsey (Robert_McKenzie)
Stacy Lindsey, RSF Tennis Assistant Manager Birgitte Bradshaw (Robert_McKenzie)
Dyana Brown, Lynne Carlson, Chris Austin (Robert_McKenzie)
Janet Zamora, Meg Schiffman (Robert_McKenzie)
Katherine Nakamura, Diane Laffler (Robert_McKenzie)
The RSF Tennis Club presented an “Art Show by Walter Redondo” July 31. Attendees enjoyed an exhibition featuring work by artist Redondo, a former professional tennis player, as well as appetizers, beverages and more.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
