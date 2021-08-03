‘Culinary Garden Lunch Gathering’
1/11
Heart to Table Giving Garden host Patrice Reynolds, RSF Garden Club President Steve Winters (Robert_McKenzie)
2/11
Jennifer Quilkey, RSF Garden Club ED Thora Guthrie, Jytte Leventhal (Robert_McKenzie)
3/11
Heart to Table Giving Garden host Patrice Reynolds and her daughter Waverly (Robert_McKenzie)
4/11
Chef Isabelle Baril and guests (Robert_McKenzie)
5/11
Chef Isabelle Baril (Robert_McKenzie)
6/11
Standing: Rachel Rawley, Cele Huntzinger, Traci Hagerman. Seated: Anne Vuylsteke, Gina Rubin (Robert_McKenzie)
7/11
Suzanne Ingrao, Marianne Brigham, Jennie Alyeshmerni (Robert_McKenzie)
8/11
Guests harvested the ingredients for the chef (Robert_McKenzie)
9/11
Suzanne Neeb, Waverly Reynolds, Vicki Johnson (Robert_McKenzie)
10/11
Georgette O’Brien, Catherine Wentz (Robert_McKenzie)
11/11
Host Patrice Reynolds shows off an heirloom tomato (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Garden Club members and guests attended the “Culinary Garden Lunch Gathering” held July 28 at Patrice Reynolds’ Heart To Table Giving Garden in RSF. The event also featured guest speaker and chef Isabelle Baril, owner of BelleCal Seasonal.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.