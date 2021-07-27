RSF Tennis Club hosts charity event to ‘Play it Forward’
Mahima, Second Serve co-founder Amani Shah, Rachel, Alyssa, Ava (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Tennis Club GM John Chanfreau, Assistant Manager Birgette Bradshaw, Second Serve co-founders Ayanna Shah and Amani Shah, RSF Tennis Head Pro Derek Miller (Robert_McKenzie)
Morgan, Natalia, Joshua, Katelyn, Olivia (Robert_McKenzie)
Rachel was one of many talented juniors who came out to support the event (Robert_McKenzie)
Beau, Second Serve co-founder Ayanna Shah, and Cole with Wilson promotional racquets (Robert_McKenzie)
Event participants, staff, and guests (Robert_McKenzie)
Standing: Ashley Clark, Diana Clark, Tina Krinsky. Seated: Courtney LeBeau, Allie DeNIke, Mo Hermann (Robert_McKenzie)
CM-RSFTennis072421-05.JPG (Robert_McKenzie)
CM-RSFTennis072421-12.JPG (Robert_McKenzie)
Exhibition match participants - Lauren Perl-Lancaster, Coco Vandeweghe, Second Serve co-founders Ayanna Shah and Amani Shah (Robert_McKenzie)
The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club held a charity event July 24 to raise funds and donated equipment for Second Serve, a youth-run nonprofit organization dedicated to providing tennis equipment to underprivileged kids around the world who love tennis. The event included tennis clinics, a taco bar, and a “Pro Mixed Doubles Exhibition Match.” For more information on Second Serve go to www.secondserve.org.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
