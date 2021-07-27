Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

RSF Tennis Club hosts charity event to ‘Play it Forward’

Mahima, Second Serve co-founder Amani Shah, Rachel, Alyssa, Ava
1/11
Mahima, Second Serve co-founder Amani Shah, Rachel, Alyssa, Ava  (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Tennis Club GM John Chanfreau, Assistant Manager Birgette Bradshaw, Second Serve co-founders Ayanna Shah and Amani Shah, RSF Tennis Head Pro Derek Miller
2/11
RSF Tennis Club GM John Chanfreau, Assistant Manager Birgette Bradshaw, Second Serve co-founders Ayanna Shah and Amani Shah, RSF Tennis Head Pro Derek Miller  (Robert_McKenzie)
Morgan, Natalia, Joshua, Katelyn, Olivia
3/11
Morgan, Natalia, Joshua, Katelyn, Olivia  (Robert_McKenzie)
Rachel was one of many talented juniors who came out to support the event
4/11
Rachel was one of many talented juniors who came out to support the event  (Robert_McKenzie)
Beau, Second Serve co-founder Ayanna Shah, and Cole with Wilson promotional racquets
5/11
Beau, Second Serve co-founder Ayanna Shah, and Cole with Wilson promotional racquets  (Robert_McKenzie)
Event participants, staff, and guests
6/11
Event participants, staff, and guests  (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Tennis Club GM John Chanfreau, Assistant Manager Birgette Bradshaw, Second Serve co-founders Ayanna Shah and Amani Shah, RSF Tennis Head Pro Derek Miller
7/11
RSF Tennis Club GM John Chanfreau, Assistant Manager Birgette Bradshaw, Second Serve co-founders Ayanna Shah and Amani Shah, RSF Tennis Head Pro Derek Miller  (Robert_McKenzie)
Standing: Ashley Clark, Diana Clark, Tina Krinsky. Seated: Courtney LeBeau, Allie DeNIke, Mo Hermann
8/11
Standing: Ashley Clark, Diana Clark, Tina Krinsky. Seated: Courtney LeBeau, Allie DeNIke, Mo Hermann  (Robert_McKenzie)
9/11
CM-RSFTennis072421-05.JPG  (Robert_McKenzie)
10/11
CM-RSFTennis072421-12.JPG  (Robert_McKenzie)
Exhibition match participants - Lauren Perl-Lancaster, Coco Vandeweghe, Second Serve co-founders Ayanna Shah and Amani Shah
11/11
Exhibition match participants - Lauren Perl-Lancaster, Coco Vandeweghe, Second Serve co-founders Ayanna Shah and Amani Shah  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club held a charity event July 24 to raise funds and donated equipment for Second Serve, a youth-run nonprofit organization dedicated to providing tennis equipment to underprivileged kids around the world who love tennis. The event included tennis clinics, a taco bar, and a “Pro Mixed Doubles Exhibition Match.” For more information on Second Serve go to www.secondserve.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement