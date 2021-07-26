Mount Soledad Association honors Bill Kellogg

The Mount Soledad Memorial Association honored Bill Kellogg on June 23 for his many years of service to the organization.

Kellogg was president and chairman of the association from 1989 until 2012. Under his leadership, the organization raised the money to build and operate the newest Veterans Memorial Walls at 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive South in La Jolla.

“When I became a trustee of the Mount Soledad Memorial Association in 2011, Bill Kellogg was our president,” said Neil O’Connell, current president of the association. “It was clearly evident that a very honorable, passionate and extremely devoted man was at the helm of this fine organization. I’ve learned an immense amount from listening and observing Bill and I am blessed to have had the honor and distinct pleasure of serving with this very remarkable man.”

The Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial honors veterans, living or deceased, from the Revolutionary War to current conflicts around the globe. More than 5,300 individual veteran tributes, embedded on black granite plaques, are mounted on 11 curved walls.