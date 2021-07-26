Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Mount Soledad Association honors Bill Kellogg

Sgt. Maj. Neil O’Connell
1/5
Sgt. Maj. Neil O’Connell, president/CEO Mount Soledad Memorial Association; Former California Governor Pete Wilson; Jack McGrory, chairman Mount Soledad Memorial Finance Committee and Campaign; Maj. Phil Kendro, vice president, Mount Soledad Memorial Association, Karolyn Dorsee, Mount Soledad Memorial Association, Finance Committee fundraiser

  (Regala Studio)
Bruce Bailey
2/5
Adam Hoch and Tiffany Kellogg (daughter), Tricia and Bill Kellogg receiving a copy of the beautiful bronze plaque to be placed at the Memorial, a proclamation from Supervisor Jim Desmond and a flag flown over the Memorial.

  (Regala Studio)
Supervisor Jim and Kerri Desmond, Former California Governor Pete Wilson, Karolyn Dorsee and Mark Larson
3/5
Supervisor Jim and Kerri Desmond, Former California Governor Pete Wilson, Karolyn Dorsee and Mark Larson

  (Regala Studio)
Bruce Bailey
4/5
Bruce Bailey, past president Mount Soledad Memorial Association; Lou Scanlon, past president, Mount Soledad Memorial Association and trustee; Bill Kellogg, chairman emeritus; Former California Governor Pete Wilson; Sgt. Maj. Neil O’Connell, pres/CEO. Mount Soledad Memorial Association.

  (Regala Studio)
Roger Hedgecock, Debbie Dorsee, Joe Sammartino and Mike Barbary
5/5
Roger Hedgecock, Debbie Dorsee, Joe Sammartino and Mike Barbary

  (Regala Studio)
The Mount Soledad Memorial Association honored Bill Kellogg on June 23 for his many years of service to the organization.

Kellogg was president and chairman of the association from 1989 until 2012. Under his leadership, the organization raised the money to build and operate the newest Veterans Memorial Walls at 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive South in La Jolla.

“When I became a trustee of the Mount Soledad Memorial Association in 2011, Bill Kellogg was our president,” said Neil O’Connell, current president of the association. “It was clearly evident that a very honorable, passionate and extremely devoted man was at the helm of this fine organization. I’ve learned an immense amount from listening and observing Bill and I am blessed to have had the honor and distinct pleasure of serving with this very remarkable man.”

The Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial honors veterans, living or deceased, from the Revolutionary War to current conflicts around the globe. More than 5,300 individual veteran tributes, embedded on black granite plaques, are mounted on 11 curved walls.

