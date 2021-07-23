National Charity League, Inc. San Dieguito holds Senior Recognition and Fashion Show

National Charity League, Inc. San Dieguito Chapter sophomores and seniors, with their family and friends, celebrated the Senior Recognition Ceremony and Fashion Show on Sunday, June 27, at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

This “Combined Event,” chaired by Cathy Dewey, Mary Behnam, Janet Ross and Donna Nauss, was a collaboration between the Sophomore Class of 2023 and the Senior Class of 2021 employing the theme “Love, hope, and resilience ...There is much to celebrate.”

Sophomores Class of 2023 walking the runway

(Studio M San Diego)

The evening began with Patroness Michelle Alexander presenting the senior girls, called Ticktockers, and recognizing the successful completion of their six-year NCL program of philanthropic, cultural, and leadership activities. The seniors, escorted by their fathers, wore white dresses as a symbol of new beginnings and fresh opportunities. NCL, Inc. San Dieguito is proud to celebrate the following seniors, who devoted over 7,000 hours of philanthropic service over their six-year tenure as Ticktockers: Jasmine Vida Behnam, Madeline Shea Carlson, Camille Davis, Hailey Kealoha Dewey, Makenna Marie Doan, Grace Elizabeth Gough, Ally Greenhalgh, Grace Genesee Gronstad, Catherine Sydney Hoyle, Margaret Grace Keefe, Kaitlyn Rebecca Lee, Jessica Marlow Maltzman, Anna Carson McCloskey, Gabriella Lena Napolitano, Olivia Evelyn Pistorius, Erin Healy Poe, Lauren Chloe Schenk, Alexandra Joanne Ster, Isabelle Angelite Ster, Elizabeth Mary Trask, and Alisha Harcourt Werry.

Combined Event 2021 Chairs: Janet Ross, Donna Nauss, Mary Behnam and Cathy Dewey

(Studio M San Diego)

Following the Recognition Ceremony, the Class of 2023 displayed fashions from Bloomingdale’s Fashion Valley. After months of training and rehearsals, 23 sophomore Ticktockers walked the runway to model separate designer outfits in front of 240 attendees. The preparation and experience of participating in the fashion show helps these young women develop confidence and poise, as well as their leadership and public appearance skills.

Sophomores Class of 2023 modeling Bloomingdale’s fashions

(Studio M San Diego)

NCL, Inc. San Dieguito, currently has 272 members and provides hands-on volunteer service for 27 philanthropic organizations in the community. Members are women and their daughters in grades 7-12.

Through this community service, NCL, Inc. develops socially responsible community leaders and strengthens the mother-daughter relationship. The traditional six-year core program also includes leadership development and cultural activities. For more information about the NCL, Inc., San Dieguito, visit sandieguito.nationalcharityleague.org.