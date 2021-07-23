Fairbanks Ranch holds fourth Concert by the Lake

The fourth Concert on the Lake in Fairbanks Ranch was held on June 26 where the attendees were encouraged (with little effort necessary ) to dance under the stars to the music of four amazing performers.

The MC, Josh Randell (casting producer for ABC TV’s American Idol), once again brought exceptional talent to the Gazebo stage adjacent to the community’s beautiful lake.

The first performer was Sarah Buss from American Idol who engaged the audience with country western music that resonated from her Texas roots.

Next, Heath Francis performed who sang ’60s ,’70s and ’80s dance songs that got the audience off their seats and on to their feet.

Cheryl K, from American Idol, took the stage next and amazed the crowd with her song “Money”. The same song she sang for the credits on the movie “Crazy Rich Asians”.

The talent continued with the performance of J Rome, ABC TV’ s winner of “Duets”, whose music ranged from Disney’s “Lion King” to Bruno Mars’ “You’re So Beautiful”.

Just another amazing night in Fairbanks Ranch, Rancho Santa Fe, where the social programs provide exceptional opportunities for the members and their families to enjoy more than beautiful homes in an estate setting.

The next concert is scheduled for Sept. 6, when the music of the night continues with truly exceptional talent.

For additional information, visit www.thefairbanksranch.com.