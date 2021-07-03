NCL San Diego del Norte Chapter Senior Recognition Ceremony features graduating 2021 Ticktockers

The San Diego del Norte Chapter of National Charity League Inc. (NCL Inc) honored 13 young women on May 31 at the Hyatt Regency at Aventine in La Jolla during its 31st annual Senior Recognition Ceremony and Dinner Dance. Natalie Cutri, Alexandra Denny, Alexa DiLauro, Haley Dinsmore, Lauren Flather, Jenna Flatley, Ryan Hemerick, Jacey Ketcham, Mia Licosati, Sydney Nguyen, Sarah Ortel, Jacqueline Schnell, and Brooke Waite were celebrated for the accomplishment of completing a six-year core program of community service, leadership development, and cultural activities.

The young ladies are graduating from high schools across San Diego County, including The Bishop’s School, Canyon Crest Academy, Cathedral Catholic High School, La Costa Canyon High School, Pacific Ridge School, Santa Fe Christian, Torrey Pines High School and Westview High School. Working with the chapter’s philanthropy partners has taken these seniors far from the neighborhoods where they have grown up. From 7th through 12th grade, the class of 2021 has donated over 4,000 hours of service to nonprofit organizations helping homeless families, children, refugees, the elderly, and animal shelters throughout City Heights, Logan Heights, Encinitas, National City, downtown San Diego, Vista, and San Marcos.

“The young women participating in this year’s Senior Recognition Ceremony are truly in a class by themselves. They are articulate, thoughtful, thoroughly poised, resilient and exceedingly accomplished in their own right,” said Debbie Rider, this year’s president of the San Diego del Norte Chapter of NCL. “It has been a privilege to witness the graceful development of the Class of 2021 as they have steadfastly directed their own course, defining success on their own terms, influenced by their philanthropic, cultural, and leadership opportunities that was fostered by the mother-daughter bond for which NCL is most closely identified. There is little doubt that their involvement in NCL will influence their lifelong passion for community service with a better understanding of the ever-increasing need for compassionate initiatives that will focus on making the world a better place.”

NCL is committed to the development of mothers and daughters as leaders and is dedicated to improving local communities through hands-on volunteerism.

Membership in the San Diego del Norte Chapter is open to application for families with sixth grade girls. Welcome coffees will be scheduled by the Membership Committee during the winter quarter of a daughter’s sixth grade year.

For more information, visit https://www.nationalcharityleague.org/vpage/index-sandiegodelnorte/

