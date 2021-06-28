33rd Annual Spring Fling Gala benefits Helen Woodward Animal Center

The Helen Woodward Animal Center held its 33rd Annual Spring Fling Gala June 19, “Imaginarium – Illuminating a More Humane Future”, presented by Whittier Trust and by Jim Hooker and Portia Metras at Coldwell Banker. The black-tie evening, which included fine dining, live and silent auctions, illusionists and more, took place at the outdoor venue at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The benefit event is the Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas