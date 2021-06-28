Copyright © 2021, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

33rd Annual Spring Fling Gala benefits Helen Woodward Animal Center

Brad and Sheila Jacobs, Mary Curran, Bob Dawson
1/14
Brad and Sheila Jacobs, Mary Curran, Bob Dawson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Trevor Parrett, John Griffith, Leo Perez, Derek Ostovani, Catie Griffith, Michelle Parrett, Alexi Davis Perez
2/14
Trevor Parrett, John Griffith, Leo Perez, Derek Ostovani, Catie Griffith, Michelle Parrett, Alexi Davis Perez  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dan Shea (Feeding San Diego CEO), Kim Miller, and llamas "Kronk" and "Kuzco"
3/14
Dan Shea (Feeding San Diego CEO), Kim Miller, and llamas “Kronk” and “Kuzco”  (Vincent Andrunas)
John and Dianne Lefferts, Nancy and Bruce Henderson
4/14
John and Dianne Lefferts, Nancy and Bruce Henderson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jamie Carr, Erin Combs Pearl (both are co-chairs of this event for the third consecutive year), Mike Arms (HWAC President/CEO), Renee Resko (HWAC VP of Development)
5/14
Jamie Carr, Erin Combs Pearl (both are co-chairs of this event for the third consecutive year), Mike Arms (HWAC President/CEO), Renee Resko (HWAC VP of Development)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bruce and Susan Hall, Matthew and Ali Gerritsen, "Baruch" (magician)
6/14
Bruce and Susan Hall, Matthew and Ali Gerritsen, “Baruch” (magician)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Steve Millendorf, Katie Gentile, Lindsey Pierce, Jacklyn and Chris Brunnquell
7/14
Steve Millendorf, Katie Gentile, Lindsey Pierce, Jacklyn and Chris Brunnquell  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ken and Katie Schull, Toni Nickell, Portia Metras-Hooker and Jim Hooker
8/14
Ken and Katie Schull, Toni Nickell, Portia Metras-Hooker and Jim Hooker  (Vincent Andrunas)
Charlie and Kori Karstrom, Rebecca Vigil, Kristen Berg
9/14
Charlie and Kori Karstrom, Rebecca Vigil, Kristen Berg  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Jeffry and Sandra Schafer, Carol Towne, Gayland Smith
10/14
Dr. Jeffry and Sandra Schafer, Carol Towne, Gayland Smith  (Vincent Andrunas)
Konane Gurfield, Lianne Chu, Leilani Chu, Kalea Gurfield
11/14
Konane Gurfield, Lianne Chu, Leilani Chu, Kalea Gurfield  (Vincent Andrunas)
Glen and Linda Freiberg, Joanna and David Paul
12/14
Glen and Linda Freiberg, Joanna and David Paul  (Vincent Andrunas)
Valerie Thatcher, Carmen Jack, Christine Huntting, Janet Molsberry, Peg Arnone
13/14
Valerie Thatcher, Carmen Jack, Christine Huntting, Janet Molsberry, Peg Arnone  (Vincent Andrunas)
Julia DalPezzo with "Muffin," David Dishman
14/14
Julia DalPezzo with “Muffin,” David Dishman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Share

The Helen Woodward Animal Center held its 33rd Annual Spring Fling Gala June 19, “Imaginarium – Illuminating a More Humane Future”, presented by Whittier Trust and by Jim Hooker and Portia Metras at Coldwell Banker. The black-tie evening, which included fine dining, live and silent auctions, illusionists and more, took place at the outdoor venue at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The benefit event is the Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement