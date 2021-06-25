Chabad Jewish Center of RSF encourages community to participate in the writing of new RSF Torah

On Sunday, June 13, a milestone event took place at Chabad RSF’s new beautiful outdoor venue.

A scribe was commissioned to begin writing a new Sefer Torah (Torah scroll) for the physical and spiritual benefit of the community, a Chabad Jewish Center of RSF news release stated. The Torah is being generously underwritten by Mr. Alan Zekelman in loving memory of his beloved parents Mr. and Mrs. Harry and Wanda Zekelman.

The community came together for the unique opportunity to participate in writing a Hebrew letter in the Torah. Inspirational words were shared by Rabbi Levi Raskin, director of Chabad Jewish Center of RSF, his father Rabbi Aaron Raskin, and Alan Zekelman.

“The writing of the Torah is something that is forever… and to be able to connect my parents to the Sefer Torah is a way to connect myself and them together for all time...” Alan Zekelman said to the crowd, according to the news release. “Thank you for coming to participate in this celebration because the Torah belongs to everybody, everyone has a portion and connection to the Torah, the letters inside that Torah are all ours, it’s important to have multiple Torah scrolls in the community. Thank you for coming and participating and writing your Torah.”

The news release said, “The Torah is the most precious article in Jewish life. In time of need, prayers are offered in its presence. It is perfectly intact just as we received it together as a people some 3,300 years ago, transcribed by Moses from the words of G-d Himself. This original scroll was kept in the Holy Ark, and an additional scroll was gifted to each of the twelve tribes. From these original scrolls, additional Torahs have been transcribed in precise detail in an unbroken chain from the time it was given at Mount Sinai.

“Despite years of upheaval and suffering, not one of the Torah’s 304,805 letters has ever been changed; the words we read in the synagogue today are the exact words recorded by Moses.

“According to Jewish law, a person who completes even one letter of the Torah is regarded as if he has written the entire scroll. And a person who writes a Torah ‘is regarded as if it had been given to him at Sinai’.

“We ask you to continue the age-old custom of honoring yourself, a family member or a friend by dedicating and owning a letter along with thousands of other Jews as we dedicate this very special Zekelman Torah scroll for our Jewish community.

“When the Chabad RSF Zekelman Torah is near completion, we will have another joyful celebration to welcome this great new addition to our community.”

Visit JewishRSF.com to take part in this writing of the Zekelman Torah. See more photos below:

