Battle of the Clubs benefits San Diego Rescue Mission

Former SD Rescue Mission board member Bob Jones and current board member Bob Bixel
1/40
Former SD Rescue Mission board member Bob Jones and current board member Bob Bixel  (Jon Clark)
Ruhee Pandit, Justin Biwer (The Crosby Club)
2/40
Ruhee Pandit, Justin Biwer (The Crosby Club)  (Jon Clark)
Team trophy for the 'Battle of the Clubs'
3/40
Team trophy for the 'Battle of the Clubs'  (Jon Clark)
Ted Axe and Kevin Hwang (Lomas Santa Fe CC)
4/40
Ted Axe and Kevin Hwang (Lomas Santa Fe CC)  (Jon Clark)
Steve Quayle (Fairbanks Ranch CC), Donnie Dee (CEO, SD Rescue Mission)
5/40
Steve Quayle (Fairbanks Ranch CC), Donnie Dee (CEO, SD Rescue Mission)  (Jon Clark)
Putting practice before the start of the tournament
6/40
Putting practice before the start of the tournament  (Jon Clark)
Kevin Smith (The Grand GC), Gavin Parker (La Costa Resort)
7/40
Kevin Smith (The Grand GC), Gavin Parker (La Costa Resort)  (Jon Clark)
Anthony Valverde and Kim Falcone (La Jolla CC)
8/40
Anthony Valverde and Kim Falcone (La Jolla CC)  (Jon Clark)
Josh Kendall (Lomas Santa Fe CC), Ryan Renner (The Bridges GC)
9/40
Josh Kendall (Lomas Santa Fe CC), Ryan Renner (The Bridges GC)  (Jon Clark)
George Scott, Dave Scherer, Mark Simpson (RSF GC)
10/40
George Scott, Dave Scherer, Mark Simpson (RSF GC)  (Jon Clark)
Neville Billimoria (Mission Federal CU), guest speaker Randy Jones (former SD Padre), Donnie Dee (CEO, SD Rescue Mission)
11/40
Neville Billimoria (Mission Federal CU), guest speaker Randy Jones (former SD Padre), Donnie Dee (CEO, SD Rescue Mission)  (Jon Clark)
Kevin Smith (The Grand GC)
12/40
Kevin Smith (The Grand GC)  (Jon Clark)
Gavin Parker (La Costa Resort)
13/40
Gavin Parker (La Costa Resort)  (Jon Clark)
Frank and Nico Garcia on the putting green
14/40
Frank and Nico Garcia on the putting green  (Jon Clark)
Graham Sellers, Steve Quayle, Paul Syrowik (Fairbanks Ranch CC)
15/40
Graham Sellers, Steve Quayle, Paul Syrowik (Fairbanks Ranch CC)  (Jon Clark)
Scott Tobin practices pitching
16/40
Scott Tobin practices pitching  (Jon Clark)
Fairbanks Ranch Country Club hosted the tournament to benefit the SD Rescue Mission
17/40
Fairbanks Ranch Country Club hosted the tournament to benefit the SD Rescue Mission  (Jon Clark)
Frank Garcia, Ryan Renner, Nico Garcia, Kevin Simmons (The Bridges GC)
18/40
Frank Garcia, Ryan Renner, Nico Garcia, Kevin Simmons (The Bridges GC)  (Jon Clark)
Special guest Randy Jones (former SD Padre), Donnie Dee (CEO, SD Rescue Mission)
19/40
Special guest Randy Jones (former SD Padre), Donnie Dee (CEO, SD Rescue Mission)  (Jon Clark)
Kevin Smith (The Grand GC), Gavin Parker (La Costa Resort)
20/40
Kevin Smith (The Grand GC), Gavin Parker (La Costa Resort)  (Jon Clark)
Stephen Vivier, Johnny Dee (Randy Jones Foundation)
21/40
Stephen Vivier, Johnny Dee (Randy Jones Foundation)  (Jon Clark)
Golf carts ready for the tournament
22/40
Golf carts ready for the tournament  (Jon Clark)
George Scott on the putting green
23/40
George Scott on the putting green  (Jon Clark)
Ted Axe and Kevin Hwang (Lomas Santa Fe CC)
24/40
Ted Axe and Kevin Hwang (Lomas Santa Fe CC)  (Jon Clark)
Ted Axe on the putting green
25/40
Ted Axe on the putting green  (Jon Clark)
George Scott, Dave Scherer, Mark Simpson (RSF GC)
26/40
George Scott, Dave Scherer, Mark Simpson (RSF GC)  (Jon Clark)
Paul Lebidine, Mick Dannin, Scott Calkins (The Crosby Club)
27/40
Paul Lebidine, Mick Dannin, Scott Calkins (The Crosby Club)  (Jon Clark)
Jojo Seva and Ron Araujo from Mission Federal Credit Union
28/40
Jojo Seva and Ron Araujo from Mission Federal Credit Union  (Jon Clark)
Neville Billimoria (Mission Federal CU), guest speaker Randy Jones (former SD Padre), Courtney Pendleton (MIssion Federal CU)
29/40
Neville Billimoria (Mission Federal CU), guest speaker Randy Jones (former SD Padre), Courtney Pendleton (MIssion Federal CU)  (Jon Clark)
Matt Nicolle, Brian O'Connor, Kim Coleman, Nick Herbrig (Bernardo Heights CC)
30/40
Matt Nicolle, Brian O'Connor, Kim Coleman, Nick Herbrig (Bernardo Heights CC)  (Jon Clark)
Johnny Dee, Donnie Dee, Stephen Vivier
31/40
Johnny Dee, Donnie Dee, Stephen Vivier  (Jon Clark)
Frank Garcia, Ryan Renner, Nico Garcia, Kevin Simmons (The Bridges GC)
32/40
Frank Garcia, Ryan Renner, Nico Garcia, Kevin Simmons (The Bridges GC)  (Jon Clark)
Neville Billimoria (Mission Federal CU), guest speaker Randy Jones (former SD Padre), Donnie Dee (CEO, SD Rescue Mission)
33/40
Neville Billimoria (Mission Federal CU), guest speaker Randy Jones (former SD Padre), Donnie Dee (CEO, SD Rescue Mission)  (Jon Clark)
Jojo Seva and Ron Araujo from Mission Federal Credit Union
34/40
Jojo Seva and Ron Araujo from Mission Federal Credit Union  (Jon Clark)
Andy Lozano, Gavin Parker, Peter Look (La Costa Resort)
35/40
Andy Lozano, Gavin Parker, Peter Look (La Costa Resort)  (Jon Clark)
Frank Garcia (The Bridges GC)
36/40
Frank Garcia (The Bridges GC)  (Jon Clark)
Nate Overcast, Scott Tobin (Lomas Santa Fe CC)
37/40
Nate Overcast, Scott Tobin (Lomas Santa Fe CC)  (Jon Clark)
Neville Billimoria (Mission Federal CU), guest speaker Randy Jones (former SD Padre), Courtney Pendleton (MIssion Federal CU)
38/40
Neville Billimoria (Mission Federal CU), guest speaker Randy Jones (former SD Padre), Courtney Pendleton (MIssion Federal CU)  (Jon Clark)
Trophies for the 'Battle of the Clubs'
39/40
Trophies for the 'Battle of the Clubs'  (Jon Clark)
Anthony Valverde and Kim Falcone (La Jolla CC)
40/40
Anthony Valverde and Kim Falcone (La Jolla CC)  (Jon Clark)
Battle of the Clubs, which is a golf competition among 15 golf clubs in the San Diego area, took place June 14 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event, which was sponsored by Mission Fed Credit Union, featured a highly competitive team-play format where trophies and prizes were awarded.

The event raises funds for the San Diego Rescue Mission, a nonprofit organization that “works to transform the lives of those experiencing homelessness, impacting San Diego one life at a time.”

“We have the best golf clubs in San Diego County coming together to play golf and raise awareness for homelessness,” said Donnie Dee, CEO of the San Diego Rescue Mission.“ What a blessing to see our community use their influence to help change the state of homelessness in our city.”

Former Padres Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Jones gave the welcome speech at the event. Participating country clubs included: Aviara Golf Club, Bernardo Heights Country Club, El Camino Country Club, Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, Golf at La Costa, La Jolla Country Club, Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, Maderas Golf Club, Morgan Run Club, Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, Shadowridge Golf Club, The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe, The Crosby Club at Rancho Santa Fe, The Farms Golf Club, The Grand Del Mar Golf Club. See more photos online at rsfreview.com.

Photos are by Jon Clark.

