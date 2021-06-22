Battle of the Clubs benefits San Diego Rescue Mission

Battle of the Clubs, which is a golf competition among 15 golf clubs in the San Diego area, took place June 14 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event, which was sponsored by Mission Fed Credit Union, featured a highly competitive team-play format where trophies and prizes were awarded.

The event raises funds for the San Diego Rescue Mission, a nonprofit organization that “works to transform the lives of those experiencing homelessness, impacting San Diego one life at a time.”

“We have the best golf clubs in San Diego County coming together to play golf and raise awareness for homelessness,” said Donnie Dee, CEO of the San Diego Rescue Mission.“ What a blessing to see our community use their influence to help change the state of homelessness in our city.”

Former Padres Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Jones gave the welcome speech at the event. Participating country clubs included: Aviara Golf Club, Bernardo Heights Country Club, El Camino Country Club, Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, Golf at La Costa, La Jolla Country Club, Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, Maderas Golf Club, Morgan Run Club, Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, Shadowridge Golf Club, The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe, The Crosby Club at Rancho Santa Fe, The Farms Golf Club, The Grand Del Mar Golf Club. See more photos online at rsfreview.com.

Photos are by Jon Clark.