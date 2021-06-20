Fairbanks Ranch Estates Family Fun Nature Walk

Fairbanks Ranch Estates held its first Family Fun Nature Walk on Sunday, June 6. The nature walk was led by San Dieguito River Park staff members Leana Bulay and Blanca Drapeau. Bulay and Drapeau are interpretive rangers with extensive knowledge of the San Dieguito River Park and the San Dieguito valley. The walk was aimed at all age groups and was attended by children and adults from Fairbanks Ranch.

George and Frances Alesi leading the way on the trail walk through Fairbanks Ranch.

(Steve Charlton)

The walk was both great fun and highly informative – an opportunity to learn about local flora and fauna. The walk began at the children’s park in Fairbanks Ranch and proceeded alongside the stream to the Fairbanks Equestrian Center, where the kids were able to learn a little about horses and to pet two beautiful horses, Ella and Ricky. On return to the park the kids were greeted with a Handel’s Ice Cream stand – the perfect end to a wonderful nature walk.

Jennifer Bonasia giving a talk to the walkers at the Fairbanks Equestrian Center, and handing out goodies for the children.

(Steve Charlton)

Established in 1989, the San Dieguito River Park is a regional greenway that stretches 55 miles from Volcano Mountain near Julian to the ocean between Del Mar and Solana Beach, providing striking examples of San Diego County’s natural beauty along the corridor of the San Dieguito River.

Handel’s Ice Cream arrived to surprise the kids with a refreshing treat at the end of the walk.



(Steve Charlton)