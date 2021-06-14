TPHS Class of 2021
Sasha Lewis, Liz Trask, Danyca Solo, Zander Samarasinghe (Jon Clark)
Seth Johnson, Elijah Henderson, Toby Gollan-Myers, Benjamin Haynie (Jon Clark)
Seniors proceed into the stadium (Jon Clark)
Kaden Michaels, teacher Angela Willden, Peter Morsch (Jon Clark)
TPHS principal Rob Coppo and senior class vice president Logan Gutzwiller (Jon Clark)
Senior class vice president Logan Gutzwiller (Jon Clark)
Alexander Stafford, Maxim Pogorelov (Jon Clark)
Morgan Thompson (Jon Clark)
Dominick Cortez, Colin Cutkomp, Zack Kanner (Jon Clark)
Logan Gutzwiller, Diego Campisano, Matias Clotfelter Bastias (Jon Clark)
Tara Eshraghi, Lydia Brown, Andrea Lazaro (Jon Clark)
Aaron Le, Sara Maxman (Jon Clark)
Ashley Williams Camet, Vin Stratton, Grant Shields, Aaron Silbert (Jon Clark)
Jarrek Arendsen, Kameron Gano (Jon Clark)
Yash Joshi, Nandita Kodali (Jon Clark)
TPHS 2021 Commencement ceremony (Jon Clark)
Kaili Aqui, Eliana Cho (Jon Clark)
Coral Heimer, Megan Keel, Paige Hutchinson, Ashley Blunt (Jon Clark)
Elianna Shamieh, Romina Sangani (Jon Clark)
Austin Negrete, Griffin Thorburn (Jon Clark)
Franz Miguel Schaumberg, Michael Difrancesco (Jon Clark)
Carolina Altbaum, Lana Kabakibi, Bella Gilmor (Jon Clark)
Nicholas Chandler, Grant Gilly, Gavin Christie, Jackson Drewry, Arash Nawaey (Jon Clark)
Luis Martinez, Tyler Morgan (Jon Clark)
Stella Bruce, Lily Ellingson (Jon Clark)
TPHS 2021 Commencement ceremony (Jon Clark)
Anna Hellickson, Darian Westing, Haley Dinsmore, Jazmine McMullan (Jon Clark)
Morgan Thompson, Jake Noble, Neha Pubbi (Jon Clark)
Senior class president Danyca Solo makes opening remarks (Jon Clark)
Malia Murray, Annika Nordstrom, Meghan Mullins, Jade Valentino, Olivia Pistorius (Jon Clark)
Corey Cox, Rebecca Cole (Jon Clark)
Colin Cornforth (Teacher of the Year 2020), Principal Rob Coppo, District Associate Superintendent Tina Douglas, District Trustee Michael Allman (Jon Clark)
Stella Bruce, Mia Grust, Isabella Grust, Lily Ellingson (Jon Clark)
Ashley Hanson, Sophia Gall, Gracie Jimenez (Jon Clark)
Teachers lead the seniors onto the field (Jon Clark)
Teachers lead the seniors onto the field (Jon Clark)
Jesus Donoe Medina, Seyed Jalil, Christopher Eberly (Jon Clark)
Decorations fly in the wind (Jon Clark)
Abby Perlmutter, Molly Umansky, Helia Pashmforoush, teacher Lisa Tellers (Jon Clark)
Friends and families at the TPHS 2021 Commencement (Jon Clark)
Seniors participate in the National Anthem (Jon Clark)
TPHS graduates receive their diplomas (Jon Clark)
Principal Rob Coppo and disinguished guests watch as the seniors enter the stadium (Jon Clark)
“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams” (Jon Clark)
Morgan Thompson sings the National Anthem (Jon Clark)
TPHS 2021 Commencement (Jon Clark)
TPHS Principal Rob Coppo reflects on the past year (Jon Clark)
TPHS graduates receive their diplomas (Jon Clark)
Gavin Ryder, Cameron Nelson, Cole O’Rosky (Jon Clark)
Morgan Thompson sings the National Anthem (Jon Clark)
TPHS 2021 Commencement (Jon Clark)
TPHS 2021 Commencement (Jon Clark)
TPHS graduates receive their diplomas (Jon Clark)
TPHS 2021 Commencement (Jon Clark)
TPHS 2021 Commencement (Jon Clark)
Torrey Pines High School students and their families celebrated graduation and their many accomplishments at a ceremony held June 11 at TPHS.
Photos by Jon Clark
