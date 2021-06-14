Copyright © 2021, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Photo Galleries

TPHS Class of 2021

Sasha Lewis, Liz Trask, Danyca Solo, Zander Samarasinghe
1/55
Seth Johnson, Elijah Henderson, Toby Gollan-Myers, Benjamin Haynie
2/55
Seniors proceed into the stadium
3/55
Kaden Michaels, teacher Angela Willden, Peter Morsch
4/55
TPHS principal Rob Coppo and senior class vice president Logan Gutzwiller
5/55
Senior class vice president Logan Gutzwiller
6/55
Alexander Stafford, Maxim Pogorelov
7/55
Morgan Thompson
8/55
Dominick Cortez, Colin Cutkomp, Zack Kanner
9/55
Logan Gutzwiller, Diego Campisano, Matias Clotfelter Bastias
10/55
Tara Eshraghi, Lydia Brown, Andrea Lazaro
11/55
Aaron Le, Sara Maxman
12/55
Ashley Williams Camet, Vin Stratton, Grant Shields, Aaron Silbert
13/55
Jarrek Arendsen, Kameron Gano
14/55
Yash Joshi, Nandita Kodali
15/55
TPHS 2021 Commencement ceremony
16/55
Kaili Aqui, Eliana Cho
17/55
Coral Heimer, Megan Keel, Paige Hutchinson, Ashley Blunt
18/55
Elianna Shamieh, Romina Sangani
19/55
Austin Negrete, Griffin Thorburn
20/55
Franz Miguel Schaumberg, Michael Difrancesco
21/55
Carolina Altbaum, Lana Kabakibi, Bella Gilmor
22/55
Nicholas Chandler, Grant Gilly, Gavin Christie, Jackson Drewry, Arash Nawaey
23/55
Luis Martinez, Tyler Morgan
24/55
Stella Bruce, Lily Ellingson
25/55
TPHS 2021 Commencement ceremony
26/55
Anna Hellickson, Darian Westing, Haley Dinsmore, Jazmine McMullan
27/55
Morgan Thompson, Jake Noble, Neha Pubbi
28/55
Senior class president Danyca Solo makes opening remarks
29/55
Malia Murray, Annika Nordstrom, Meghan Mullins, Jade Valentino, Olivia Pistorius
30/55
Corey Cox, Rebecca Cole
31/55
Colin Cornforth (Teacher of the Year 2020), Principal Rob Coppo, District Associate Superintendent Tina Douglas, District Trustee Michael Allman
32/55
Stella Bruce, Mia Grust, Isabella Grust, Lily Ellingson
33/55
Ashley Hanson, Sophia Gall, Gracie Jimenez
34/55
Teachers lead the seniors onto the field
35/55
Teachers lead the seniors onto the field
36/55
Jesus Donoe Medina, Seyed Jalil, Christopher Eberly
37/55
Decorations fly in the wind
38/55
Abby Perlmutter, Molly Umansky, Helia Pashmforoush, teacher Lisa Tellers
39/55
Friends and families at the TPHS 2021 Commencement
40/55
Seniors participate in the National Anthem
41/55
TPHS graduates receive their diplomas
42/55
Principal Rob Coppo and disinguished guests watch as the seniors enter the stadium
43/55
"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams"
44/55
Morgan Thompson sings the National Anthem
45/55
TPHS 2021 Commencement
46/55
TPHS Principal Rob Coppo reflects on the past year
47/55
TPHS graduates receive their diplomas
48/55
Gavin Ryder, Cameron Nelson, Cole O'Rosky
49/55
Morgan Thompson sings the National Anthem
50/55
TPHS 2021 Commencement
51/55
TPHS 2021 Commencement
52/55
TPHS graduates receive their diplomas
53/55
TPHS 2021 Commencement
54/55
TPHS 2021 Commencement
55/55
Del Mar Times
Torrey Pines High School students and their families celebrated graduation and their many accomplishments at a ceremony held June 11 at TPHS.

Photos by Jon Clark

