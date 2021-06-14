R. Roger Rowe Class of 2021
Arielle Clyne, Ava Baldi (Jon Clark)
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the tent (Jon Clark)
Rihanna Hazel Pineda, Wyatt Grunsky, Steve Zhang (Jon Clark)
Jason Harkins, Ezekiel Cardenas, Max Kumar, Julian Hungerford (Jon Clark)
Sophia Grismer, Stella Marshall, Chase Mills (Jon Clark)
Iliana Paulin gives the graduation address (Jon Clark)
Yadhira Verde, Ryan Schneider (Jon Clark)
R. Roger Rowe Middle School Class of 2021 (Jon Clark)
Liana Gabrych, Reign Patterson, Chloe Neal (Jon Clark)
Riley Tone, Izzy Kitson (Jon Clark)
R. Roger Rowe Middle School Class of 2021 (Jon Clark)
Christopher Shen, Dominic Hronek-Perez, Boaz Brown (Jon Clark)
Cole Kaminsky, Oscar Peterson, Luke Renda, Douglass Whitworth (Jon Clark)
Ashley Castaneda, Maddox Nguyen (Jon Clark)
Grace Rhoten, Lily Shanner, Carina Suastegui Garcia (Jon Clark)
Iliana Paulin gives the graduation address (Jon Clark)
Liam Hutchinson was recognized as the recipient of the Student Standout Award for Fellowship (Jon Clark)
Ava Baldi was a recipient of the Principal’s Award (Jon Clark)
Schollar of the Year Ella Desai (Jon Clark)
Graduate Katherine Jacobs takes “A Time to Reflect” (Jon Clark)
Graduate Katherine Jacobs takes “A Time to Reflect” (Jon Clark)
Kayla Crecion was a recipient of the Principal’s Award (Jon Clark)
Liana Gabrych, Asher Fried, Jack Kaffka (Jon Clark)
Principal Megan Loh, RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi (Jon Clark)
Addison Cheney, Reign Patterson (Jon Clark)
Families and graduates participate in the Pledge of Allegiance (Jon Clark)
Alden Mubarak, Ella Desai, Oscar Peterson (Jon Clark)
Katherine Jacobs, Sienna Rene (Jon Clark)
Santi Crane, Kayla Crecion, Finn Rhoten (Jon Clark)
Iliana Paulin gives the graduation address (Jon Clark)
RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi (Jon Clark)
Owen Perry, Remington Gough, Sophia Rooney, Liam Hutchinson (Jon Clark)
Graduates and their families attend the R. Roger Rowe middle school graduation (Jon Clark)
Assistant Principal John Galipault and Principal Megan Loh recognize the recipients of special student awards (Jon Clark)
Annette Ross congratulates the graduates on behalf of the RSF School Board of Trustees (Jon Clark)
Alden Mubarak was a recipient of the Principal’s Award (Jon Clark)
Principal Megan Loh and Assistant Principal John Galipault recognize the recipients of special student awards (Jon Clark)
R. Roger Rowe School eighth grade students, families and staff celebrated student achievements and graduation June 10.
Photos by Jon Clark
