CCA Class of 2021
Senior procession into the stadium (Jon Clark)
Ellyse Givens, Leili Delorme (Jon Clark)
Sheeva Davari, Roxy Morris, India McHale (Jon Clark)
CCA 2021 graduation ceremony (Jon Clark)
CCA 2021 graduation ceremony (Jon Clark)
Seniors assemble in the gym prior to their procession (Jon Clark)
Jaylene Bonilla, Samantha Coleman (Jon Clark)
Senior procession into the stadium (Jon Clark)
Samiya Rana addresses her classmates (Jon Clark)
Avalon Moore, Quinn Lagerson (Jon Clark)
Finn Conley, Edgar Dufour (Jon Clark)
Anna Carson McCloskey, Mia Weisman (Jon Clark)
Senior procession into the stadium (Jon Clark)
CCA Principal Brett Killeen and Associate District Superintendent Tina Douglas lead the seniors into the stadium (Jon Clark)
CCA staff Brian Baum, John Unwin, Rigo Paz, Stuart Pollock, Elise Lamotte (Jon Clark)
Principal Brett Killeen addresses the graduating Class of 2021 (Jon Clark)
Samiya Rana addresses her classmates (Jon Clark)
Caroline Campbell, Haley Fisher (Jon Clark)
CCA 2021 graduation ceremony (Jon Clark)
Sophia Lee, Frances Chai, Isabelle Ster (Jon Clark)
Kaia Kim-Weigandt sang the National Anthem (Jon Clark)
Kaia Kim-Weigandt sings the National Anthem (Jon Clark)
Principal Brett Killeen addresses the graduating Class of 2021 (Jon Clark)
Thiago Caetano, Nicholas Dashi, Yashwin Madakamutil, Arjun Anumula, Wasay Zaman, Rochan Urankar, Jivan Achar (Jon Clark)
Principal Brett Killeen addresses the graduating Class of 2021 (Jon Clark)
Haley Fisher, Caroline Campbell (Jon Clark)
CCA 2021 graduation ceremony (Jon Clark)
Ilan Ferdman, Brett Serwin, Elad Anbar (Jon Clark)
Natalie Fedstein sings “Rise Up” (Jon Clark)
Principal Brett Killeen addresses the graduating Class of 2021 (Jon Clark)
Kaia Kim-Weigandt sang the National Anthem (Jon Clark)
Seniors pause for the National Anthem (Jon Clark)
Haley Fisher, Caroline Campbell (Jon Clark)
CCA Principal Brett Killeen with Associate District Superintendent Tina Douglas (Jon Clark)
CCA Principal Brett Killeen and Associate District Superintendent Tina Douglas lead the procession into the stadium (Jon Clark)
Grant Higdon, Joey Bertsch (Jon Clark)
Alex Chen, Simeon Dong, Matthew Dang, Yash Hande (Jon Clark)
CCA staff Robin Dobashi, Chungching Kao, Jeannine Marquie, Amy Villanova (Jon Clark)
CCA graduation ceremonies in the stadium (Jon Clark)
Friends and family at the 2021 CCA graduation ceremony (Jon Clark)
CCA staff Christopher Black, Vicky Sanchez, Tom Lockhart, John Unwin, Garret Happ (Jon Clark)
Seniors pause for the National Anthem (Jon Clark)
Jacob Gaines, Ezra Park (Jon Clark)
Samiya Rana addresses her classmates (Jon Clark)
Natalie Fedstein sings “Rise Up” (Jon Clark)
Principal Brett Killeen addresses the graduating Class of 2021 (Jon Clark)
Principal Brett Killeen addresses the graduating Class of 2021 (Jon Clark)
Vianna Ngo, Ella Mubarak, Alex Ster (Jon Clark)
Kaia Kim-Weigandt sang the National Anthem (Jon Clark)
Canyon Crest Academy students and their families celebrated student achievements and bid a fond farewell to the school at a graduation ceremony held June 11 at CCA.
Photos by Jon Clark
