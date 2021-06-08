Copyright © 2021, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Las Damas de Fairbanks presents 2021 Annual Garden & Landscaping Tour

Board members- Standing: Diane Dale, Sharon Masek, President Melia Fuller, Alexis Ranglas Behseta, Karen Ziskin, Susan Thompson. Seated: Solveig Bassham, Vickie Hamilton, Avril Hibberd
Lily, Leigh Konkle, Kate Stephenson
June Barbera, Rose Syrowik, Carolyn Nelson
Board member Romina Notarainni in her beautiful garden
Judith Adler, Terry Andrews
Robbi Campbell, Vivian Hardage, Alene Hedgpeth, Valerie Verdult, Donna Vance, Carole Randles
Irina Bock, Mark Johnson, Susan Thompson
Janie Boscacci, Karin Eastham, Ermelinda Cashell
Jeannie Ranglas, Juliette, Las Damas board member Alexis Ranglas Behseta
Board members Karen Ziskin, Diane Dale, President Melia Fuller, Sharon Masek
Las Damas de Fairbanks held its 2021 Annual Garden & Landscaping Tour June 4. The self-guided garden tour included six homes in the Fairbanks Ranch neighborhood. All proceeds from this event will be donated to Voices for Children (CASA), a local nonprofit organization which operates the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program in San Diego County, a volunteer-based model providing support and advocacy to children in foster care. Visit www.lasdamasdefairbanks.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

