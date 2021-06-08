Las Damas de Fairbanks presents 2021 Annual Garden & Landscaping Tour
Board members- Standing: Diane Dale, Sharon Masek, President Melia Fuller, Alexis Ranglas Behseta, Karen Ziskin, Susan Thompson. Seated: Solveig Bassham, Vickie Hamilton, Avril Hibberd (Robert_McKenzie)
Lily, Leigh Konkle, Kate Stephenson (Robert_McKenzie)
June Barbera, Rose Syrowik, Carolyn Nelson (Robert_McKenzie)
Board member Romina Notarainni in her beautiful garden (Robert_McKenzie)
Judith Adler, Terry Andrews (Robert_McKenzie)
Robbi Campbell, Vivian Hardage, Alene Hedgpeth, Valerie Verdult, Donna Vance, Carole Randles (Robert_McKenzie)
Irina Bock, Mark Johnson, Susan Thompson (Robert_McKenzie)
Janie Boscacci, Karin Eastham, Ermelinda Cashell (Robert_McKenzie)
Jeannie Ranglas, Juliette, Las Damas board member Alexis Ranglas Behseta (Robert_McKenzie)
Board members Karen Ziskin, Diane Dale, President Melia Fuller, Sharon Masek (Robert_McKenzie)
Las Damas de Fairbanks held its 2021 Annual Garden & Landscaping Tour June 4. The self-guided garden tour included six homes in the Fairbanks Ranch neighborhood. All proceeds from this event will be donated to Voices for Children (CASA), a local nonprofit organization which operates the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program in San Diego County, a volunteer-based model providing support and advocacy to children in foster care. Visit www.lasdamasdefairbanks.com.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
