Las Damas de Fairbanks presents 2021 Annual Garden & Landscaping Tour

Las Damas de Fairbanks held its 2021 Annual Garden & Landscaping Tour June 4. The self-guided garden tour included six homes in the Fairbanks Ranch neighborhood. All proceeds from this event will be donated to Voices for Children (CASA), a local nonprofit organization which operates the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program in San Diego County, a volunteer-based model providing support and advocacy to children in foster care. Visit www.lasdamasdefairbanks.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie