Beach and Country Guild holds 8th Annual Regale in The Ranch
The annual Beach & Country Guild’s Regale in the Ranch is a popular event (Robert_McKenzie)
Regale in the Ranch Rock the Yacht co-chair Maria Parnell, co-chair/host Ilene Lamb, co-chair Kristin Baldi (Robert_McKenzie)
Susan Newell, Sue Drawdy, John and Nancy Kutilek, Estelle and Joel Graff (Robert_McKenzie)
Host Mike Lamb, Todd Parnell, Dave Carey (Robert_McKenzie)
Beach & Country Guild members and guests (Robert_McKenzie)
Erwin and Laura Shustak, Laurie Garry, Anne Mino (Robert_McKenzie)
Darcy and Tony Gariano (Robert_McKenzie)
Peter Tomson, Sebastian Saldivar, Adam Mucci, Julie Glance, Alonso Amaya, Todd Parnell (Robert_McKenzie)
Elisabeth Pedder, event co-chair/host Ilene Lamb, Erica Shepherd, Phan Kaffka, Haley Rayden (Robert_McKenzie)
Ron Rowe, Joan Maloney, Beach & Country Guild Secretary Laura Kelleher, Hilary Bateman (Robert_McKenzie)
Kip Miller, Lauren Reynolds, Brian Connelly (Robert_McKenzie)
Friends of the Beach & Country Guild (Robert_McKenzie)
Lori Puterbaugh, Tara Breen, Evin Moore, Renee Miller (Robert_McKenzie)
Julie Glance, Minerva Walz, Alchera Ayyad, Allison Williams, Jennifer Fernandes (Robert_McKenzie)
Margo Hagin, Karin and Dave Carey (Robert_McKenzie)
Beach & Country Guild Treasurer Diane DeMarino, Vice President Judith Judy, President Cathy Miller (Robert_McKenzie)
The Yacht Rockers entertained (Robert_McKenzie)
The Beach and Country Guild hosted its 8th Annual Regale in The Ranch benefit “Rock the Yacht” June 5 at the RSF home of Mike and Ilene Lamb. The event featured live entertainment under the stars from Yacht Rocker, as well as libations and delicious bites from local vendors and restaurants, and an opportunity drawing. All proceeds support Beach & Country Guild’s sole beneficiary, United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County. Visit www.beachandcountry.org.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
