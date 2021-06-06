Food and fundraising mix at Miracle Babies event in La Jolla
Natalie Daneshmand, Miracle Babies co-founders Marjan and Dr. Sean Daneshmand, event chairwomen Valerie Robbins and Dr. Mona Hacker and Maia Hacker attend Miracle Babies’ “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” fundraiser May 26 at the La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
Dee Ammon, Maggie Watkins, Moe Razi and Rocio Flynn gather at Miracle Babies’ “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”
event May 26 at the La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
Marina Smith and Desiree Wallis attend Miracle Babies’ “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” event in La Jolla to raise funds for a shuttle for parents and babies receiving care at the Rady Children’s Hospital Heart Institute. (Vincent Andrunas)
Lola Green, emcee and auxiliary founder Rita Szczotka and Lisa Arnold attend Miracle Babies’ “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” event May 26 at La Jolla’s La Valencia Hotel. (Vincent Andrunas)
Abeer Hage, Alex Loker, Karla Pinckes and Stephanie Brown meet up at Miracle Babies’ “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” fundraiser May 26 at the La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
Becca Craig, Tonya Torosian, Raegan Prior and Jacqueline Foster show their colors at Miracle Babies’ May 26 event at the La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, Maria Delgado, Miriam Smotrich and Heidi Dixon turn out for Miracle Babies’ “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” event at La Jolla’s La Valencia Hotel. (Vincent Andrunas)
Esther Rodriguez, Sheila Nellis and Gigi Cramer share a laugh during Miracle Babies’ “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”
fundraiser May 26 at the La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
Neda Safarzadeh, Ladan Mortazavi, Annette Maseda and Tara Shah support Miracle Babies at its May 26 event at the La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
Nada Adjadj, Whitney Licavoli, Sarah Goodman and Leida Ebrahimi gather at Miracle Babies’ “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” event May 26 at the La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
Lynda Steinbeck, Rachel Robbins and Kim Robbins attend the May 26 Miracle Babies “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” event at the La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
Lisa Fisher, Lorraine Hennessy, Andrea Naversen, Sandra Maas and Kathryn Stephens attend Miracle Babies’ “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” fundraiser May 26 at the La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
The nonprofit Miracle Babies celebrated its Miracle Circle Auxiliary on May 26 at the La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla with a brunch and cocktail reception called “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”
The event, with tickets priced at $200, aimed to raise funds for a shuttle to transport parents and babies receiving care at the Rady Children’s Hospital Heart Institute in San Diego.
Attendance was limited to 50 percent of capacity because of coronavirus-related restrictions.
For more information, visit miraclebabies.org.
