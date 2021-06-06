Food and fundraising mix at Miracle Babies event in La Jolla

The nonprofit Miracle Babies celebrated its Miracle Circle Auxiliary on May 26 at the La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla with a brunch and cocktail reception called “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

The event, with tickets priced at $200, aimed to raise funds for a shuttle to transport parents and babies receiving care at the Rady Children’s Hospital Heart Institute in San Diego.

Attendance was limited to 50 percent of capacity because of coronavirus-related restrictions.

For more information, visit miraclebabies.org.