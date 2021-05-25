RSF Education Foundation recognizes Scholars’ Circle donors at food and wine tasting event

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation held a food and wine tasting event to recognize Scholars’ Circle donors the evening of May 22 at the home of Jolene and Owen Perry in Rancho Santa Fe. The night consisted of wine tasting led by Robin Stark of Starkland Cellars, a seated dinner by Chef Lee Damaso and Bonjour Patisserie, and live entertainment by Albert Hurtado’s Jazz Trio.

Scholars’ Circle families are philanthropic leaders and contribute more than half of the Education Foundation’s annual grant to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. This year, 15 new Scholars’ Circle families made commitments to support the Foundation’s mission and the future of R. Roger Rowe students. The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation extends sincere gratitude to all of its Scholars’ Circle donors.

The Foundation also thanks Jolen and Owen Perry for offering their home and hospitality.

The RSF Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Rancho Santa Fe School District through fundraising and community engagement. The Education Foundation’s annual grant provides approximately 5-10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the District after property taxes. For questions or more information about the Education Foundation, visit www.rsfef.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie