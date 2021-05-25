Copyright © 2021, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
RSF Education Foundation recognizes Scholars’ Circle donors at food and wine tasting event

Host Jolene Perry, RSF Education Foundation co-chair Kate Butler, RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi
1/12
Andy and Phan Kaffka, Host Jolene Perry, Erica and Danny Shepherd
2/12
James and Stacey Pennington, RSF School District Board member John Tree and Michelle Tree
3/12
Paul Kim, Caspar Bentinck
4/12
Robert and Lisa Kyle
5/12
Evangelia and James Nicholas
6/12
Kamal Sahota, Anatam Kaur, Sara and Todd Bennett
7/12
Ken and Julie Buechler
8/12
Tom Vieira, Danny Shepherd, Andy Kaffka, Rob Albert, RSF School District Governing Board member Jee Manghani
9/12
Greg and Krista Young, Jenna and Rob Albert
10/12
Jon and Melissa Gottfried, RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi
11/12
Adam and Karalee Eatros, Paige and Andy Pennock
12/12
The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation held a food and wine tasting event to recognize Scholars’ Circle donors the evening of May 22 at the home of Jolene and Owen Perry in Rancho Santa Fe. The night consisted of wine tasting led by Robin Stark of Starkland Cellars, a seated dinner by Chef Lee Damaso and Bonjour Patisserie, and live entertainment by Albert Hurtado’s Jazz Trio.

Scholars’ Circle families are philanthropic leaders and contribute more than half of the Education Foundation’s annual grant to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. This year, 15 new Scholars’ Circle families made commitments to support the Foundation’s mission and the future of R. Roger Rowe students. The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation extends sincere gratitude to all of its Scholars’ Circle donors.

The Foundation also thanks Jolen and Owen Perry for offering their home and hospitality.

The RSF Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Rancho Santa Fe School District through fundraising and community engagement. The Education Foundation’s annual grant provides approximately 5-10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the District after property taxes. For questions or more information about the Education Foundation, visit www.rsfef.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

