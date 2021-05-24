Copyright © 2021, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
RSF Education Foundation hosts annual Art Auction

Kathyleen Beveridge, Patrick Felsted  (Robert_McKenzie)
Brenda Hand, Katrina Staintor  (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF School District Governing Board member Jee Manghani,, RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi, R. Roger Rowe Principal Megan Loh, parent Dr. Ilia Christy  (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF School District Governing Board member Jee Manghani, Chris Salmen and RSF Education Foundation Chair Cheryl Salmen  (Robert_McKenzie)
Art auction co-chairs Fatima Grismer and Paige Pennock  (Robert_McKenzie)
John and Michelle Tree, Monica and Sean Moreland  (Robert_McKenzie)
Scott Rayden, Nikki and Matt Squires, Ken and Dounya Ghahremani  (Robert_McKenzie)
Todd and Sara Bennett, Kristin and Mike Helms  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ron Weidemann, Mrs. Walters kindergarten classroom mom/artist collaborator Tara VandenBerg  (Robert_McKenzie)
Art auction co-chairs Fatima Grismer and Paige Pennock  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ron Weidemann, Mrs. Walters kindergarten classroom mom/artist collaborator Tara VandenBerg  (Robert_McKenzie)
Skyler and Matt Bocinsky  (Robert_McKenzie)
CM-RSFEF052421- 15.JPG  (Robert_McKenzie)
La Jolla Light
The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation held its annual art auction, A Creative Affair, May 14 to benefit R. Roger Rowe School. The event took place on the front lawn of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, and also featured a dinner and live entertainment.

A Creative Affair art auction was co-chaired by Paige Pennock and Fatima Grismer, both parents of R. Roger Rowe School children. Visit www.rsfef.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo GalleriesPhilanthropy

