RSF Education Foundation hosts annual Art Auction

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation held its annual art auction, A Creative Affair, May 14 to benefit R. Roger Rowe School. The event took place on the front lawn of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, and also featured a dinner and live entertainment.

A Creative Affair art auction was co-chaired by Paige Pennock and Fatima Grismer, both parents of R. Roger Rowe School children. Visit www.rsfef.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie