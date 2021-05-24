Copyright © 2021, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund holds Grant Celebration

Volunteer Chair Ellie Cunningham, grantee Operation Hope representatives Cindy Taylor and Nicole Ketcher. Seated: Member-at-Large Kathy Yash, Jennifer Handy of grantee Interfaith Community Services
1/9
Volunteer Chair Ellie Cunningham, grantee Operation Hope representatives Cindy Taylor and Nicole Ketcher. Seated: Member-at-Large Kathy Yash, Jennifer Handy of grantee Interfaith Community Services  (Robert_McKenzie)
Grants Co-Chairs Mara Buchholz and Nikki Ream, Advisory Chair Candise Holmlund, Incoming Advisory Chair Susan Hoehn
2/9
Grants Co-Chairs Mara Buchholz and Nikki Ream, Advisory Chair Candise Holmlund, Incoming Advisory Chair Susan Hoehn  (Robert_McKenzie)
Grants Co Chairs Mara Buchholz (far left) and Nikki Ream (far right) with representatives of the grant recipients: Operation Hope, Girls on the Run, T.E.R.I., Inc. (Training, Education & Resource Institute), Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, Travis Manion Foundation, Outdoor Outreach, Armed Services YMCA at Camp Pendleton, Center for Community Solutions, Interfaith Community Services, ArtReach
3/9
Grants Co Chairs Mara Buchholz (far left) and Nikki Ream (far right) with representatives of the grant recipients: Operation Hope, Girls on the Run, T.E.R.I., Inc. (Training, Education & Resource Institute), Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, Travis Manion Foundation, Outdoor Outreach, Armed Services YMCA at Camp Pendleton, Center for Community Solutions, Interfaith Community Services, ArtReach  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sharon Considine. Kimberly Laws of grantee Girls on the Run, Michelle Pius of grantee Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, Sue Major, Anna Maria Maybury of grantee Girls on the Run. Seated: Caitlyn McTaggert of grantee Girls on the Run, McCall Pinnell, Barbara Freundt
4/9
Sharon Considine. Kimberly Laws of grantee Girls on the Run, Michelle Pius of grantee Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, Sue Major, Anna Maria Maybury of grantee Girls on the Run. Seated: Caitlyn McTaggert of grantee Girls on the Run, McCall Pinnell, Barbara Freundt  (Robert_McKenzie)
Advisory Chair Candise Holmlund, Incoming Advisory Chair Susan Hoehn
5/9
Advisory Chair Candise Holmlund, Incoming Advisory Chair Susan Hoehn  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Rancho Santa Fe Women's Fund awarded $300,000 to the 2021 grant recipients. Pictured are representatives of: Operation Hope, Girls on the Run, T.E.R.I., Inc. (Training, Education & Resource Institute), Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, Travis Manion Foundation, Outdoor Outreach, Armed Services YMCA at Camp Pendleton, Center for Community Solutions, Interfaith Community Services, ArtReach
6/9
The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund awarded $300,000 to the 2021 grant recipients. Pictured are representatives of: Operation Hope, Girls on the Run, T.E.R.I., Inc. (Training, Education & Resource Institute), Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, Travis Manion Foundation, Outdoor Outreach, Armed Services YMCA at Camp Pendleton, Center for Community Solutions, Interfaith Community Services, ArtReach  (Robert_McKenzie)
Franci Free, Joan Fabiano, Kathy Stumm, Member-at-Large Donna Vance. Seated: Anna Laroque and Susan Holbach of grantee ArtReach
7/9
Franci Free, Joan Fabiano, Kathy Stumm, Member-at-Large Donna Vance. Seated: Anna Laroque and Susan Holbach of grantee ArtReach  (Robert_McKenzie)
Finance Committee Co-Chair Carlie Berke, Connie Pittard, Muffy Walker, Membership Co-Chair Judy Oliphant, Gillian Gillies
8/9
Finance Committee Co-Chair Carlie Berke, Connie Pittard, Muffy Walker, Membership Co-Chair Judy Oliphant, Gillian Gillies  (Robert_McKenzie)
Brenda Nouskajian, Diane Culp, representatives Emily Field and Matthew Anderson of grantee T.E.R.I., Inc.
9/9
Brenda Nouskajian, Diane Culp, representatives Emily Field and Matthew Anderson of grantee T.E.R.I., Inc.  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund Grant Celebration took place May 11 at a luncheon held at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. This year the RSF Women’s Fund presented more than $300,000 in grants to 10 local charities.

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund (RSFWF), which was started in 2004, captures the generous spirit of women who live in the Rancho Santa Fe area of the county. Every member contributes $2,300 to the fund each year, and all the money is donated every year to select recipients. RSFWF has granted more than $4.4 million over its 17 years. The vetting process of candidate organizations is rigorous, with members of RSFWF spending seven months pouring over the grant requests to see which are the most worthy. This year the two focus areas for grants are “Education and Economic Development” and “Children and Youth.”

Since Covid started many organizations have had more demand for their services, less funding and the challenges of meeting needs virtually. The grants they receive are significant resources for their continued service in the community. For more information, visit www.rsfwomensfund.org.

Photo GalleriesPhilanthropyLifestyle

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement