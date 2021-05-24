CCA Foundation presents annual gala ‘Apart & Together for CCA’

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation hosted its annual gala, Apart & Together for CCA, May 15 with a limited live audience outdoors at Canyon Crest Academy. Supporters also had the option to watch the event at home.

Entertainment at the gala included alumni Emily Laliotis, singing her new single “Higher Ground,” and Ethan Uno, singing an original composition. CCA seniors also performed at the event, which featured a live auction and surprises throughout the evening.

Canyon Crest Academy receives a majority of its funds for arts, science and athletics through donations to the CCA Foundation at the gala each year. Visit canyoncrestfoundation.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie