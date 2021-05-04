Just in Time for Foster Youth hosts series of EMpower parties

Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT), a nonprofit organization dedicated to engaging a caring community to help transition-age foster youth achieve self-sufficiency and well-being, is hosting a series of EMpower parties through the end of May for its dedicated community of supporters. In addition to virtual Zoom parties and in lieu of the originally scheduled annual Walk the Talk fundraiser, sponsors are hosting smaller, in-person gatherings — outdoors with socially-distanced tables. An in-person party was held May 1 at the RSF home of Tina and David Thomas. The event was co-hosted by RSF residents Susanne and Brad Livingston.

The theme for this year’s events is EMpower, the EM standing for Engage & Motivate; Encourage & Maximize; and Enhance & Measure. Each EMpower party includes a program with a music video featuring a Just in Time participant and alumni singers, a moving youth story, and celebrity cameos. Youth are an integral part of each party by sharing their personal experiences and engaging with guests.

For more information, visit jitfosteryouth.org for more on JIT and jitfosteryouth.org/wtt2021 for more on the series of EMpower parties.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

