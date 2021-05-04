Copyright © 2021, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Just in Time for Foster Youth hosts series of EMpower parties

Kathy Roberts (JIT mentor), Spenscer Williams (JIT participant), Mike and Jenny McClintock
1/13
Kathy Roberts (JIT mentor), Spenscer Williams (JIT participant), Mike and Jenny McClintock  (Vincent Andrunas)
Josh and Beronica Radford (former JIT participant), Carron Riedman, Derahn Johnson (JIT consultant/coordinator)
2/13
Josh and Beronica Radford (former JIT participant), Carron Riedman, Derahn Johnson (JIT consultant/coordinator)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kathy Roberts (JIT mentor), Spenscer Williams (JIT participant), Mike and Jenny McClintock
3/13
Kathy Roberts (JIT mentor), Spenscer Williams (JIT participant), Mike and Jenny McClintock  (Vincent Andrunas)
Natalia Mele (JIT participant), Virgo Villajin (JIT staff member), Connie Alston
4/13
Natalia Mele (JIT participant), Virgo Villajin (JIT staff member), Connie Alston  (Vincent Andrunas)
Alex and Nora Kaiser, Brad Geier
5/13
Alex and Nora Kaiser, Brad Geier  (Vincent Andrunas)
Alex and Nora Kaiser, Brad Geier
6/13
Alex and Nora Kaiser, Brad Geier  (Vincent Andrunas)
Randy and Carol Cutting, Jeff and Carol Jensen, Jenny and Mike McClintock
7/13
Randy and Carol Cutting, Jeff and Carol Jensen, Jenny and Mike McClintock  (Vincent Andrunas)
Aaliyah Harness (JIT participant), Cathy and Brad Geier, Carron Riedman
8/13
Aaliyah Harness (JIT participant), Cathy and Brad Geier, Carron Riedman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Guests enjoying program presentation
9/13
Guests enjoying program presentation  (Vincent Andrunas)
Steve and Lauri Buehler (both are JIT board members), Terry and Stath Karras
10/13
Steve and Lauri Buehler (both are JIT board members), Terry and Stath Karras  (Vincent Andrunas)
Festive table setting
11/13
Festive table setting  (Vincent Andrunas)
Esperanza Tapia (JIT participant), Laura Maio (Molly's Angels board member), Dylan Carter (JIT investor outreach coordinator), Alleen Escobar (JIT participant), Candi Newton (Molly's Angels board member), Sheila Belinsky (Molly's Angels CEO)
12/13
Esperanza Tapia (JIT participant), Laura Maio (Molly’s Angels board member), Dylan Carter (JIT investor outreach coordinator), Alleen Escobar (JIT participant), Candi Newton (Molly’s Angels board member), Sheila Belinsky (Molly’s Angels CEO)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Don Wells (JIT CEO), Diane Cox (JIT co-founder), David and Tina Thomas (hosts), Susanne and Brad Livingston (hosts; he's JIT board chair)
13/13
Don Wells (JIT CEO), Diane Cox (JIT co-founder), David and Tina Thomas (hosts), Susanne and Brad Livingston (hosts; he’s JIT board chair)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Share

Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT), a nonprofit organization dedicated to engaging a caring community to help transition-age foster youth achieve self-sufficiency and well-being, is hosting a series of EMpower parties through the end of May for its dedicated community of supporters. In addition to virtual Zoom parties and in lieu of the originally scheduled annual Walk the Talk fundraiser, sponsors are hosting smaller, in-person gatherings — outdoors with socially-distanced tables. An in-person party was held May 1 at the RSF home of Tina and David Thomas. The event was co-hosted by RSF residents Susanne and Brad Livingston.

The theme for this year’s events is EMpower, the EM standing for Engage & Motivate; Encourage & Maximize; and Enhance & Measure. Each EMpower party includes a program with a music video featuring a Just in Time participant and alumni singers, a moving youth story, and celebrity cameos. Youth are an integral part of each party by sharing their personal experiences and engaging with guests.

For more information, visit jitfosteryouth.org for more on JIT and jitfosteryouth.org/wtt2021 for more on the series of EMpower parties.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement