RSF Education Foundation hosts special event to thank Cap & Gown level donors

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation hosted an exclusive Drive-In Movie Night event Friday, April 23, and Saturday evening, April 24, for Cap & Gown level donors and above. Families enjoyed Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream while watching either Doolittle or The Goonies and received festive gift-baskets full of candy and Goldie Pops Gourmet Popcorn. The event was sponsored entirely through donations from Community Partners.

The RSFEF would like to express sincere gratitude to its generous donors and Community Partners. “Together, we make the difference.”

The RSF Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Rancho Santa Fe School District through fundraising and community engagement. The Education Foundation’s annual grant provides approximately 5-10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. For questions or more information about the Education Foundation, visit www.rsfef.org.

See three more photos from the event below:

R. Roger Rowe students

(Courtesy)

