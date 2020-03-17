Shelter to Soldier Red Star Sponsorship Soiree

Shelter to Soldier honored its Red Star Corporate Sponsors at a private reception held March 7 at the Rancho Santa Fe estate of Holli and Anthony Lienau. Hosted by HolliDay…Anyday!, festivities included small bites, beer and wine and live music by Tim Apple. Guests of the event featured Shelter to Soldier Red Star Sponsors and the service dogs and veteran recipients their donations support.

Shelter to Soldier is a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that adopts dogs from local shelters and trains them to become psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 combat veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress (PTS), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and/or other psychological injuries. Shelter to Soldier is a gold participant of GuideStar and accredited by the Patriot’s Initiative. Visit www.sheltertosoldier.org or call 855-287-8659.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

