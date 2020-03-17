Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
RSF Tennis Club Pickleball Extravaganza

Pickleball doubles  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Pickleball doubles  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
RSF Head Tennis Pro Derek Miller, Event Coordinator Birgitte Bradshaw, Pickleball Director Martin Hecht  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Liz O’Neill, Diane Morgan, Donna Hain  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Gary Sowell, Lisa Junge  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Kathleen Brock, Rebecca DeSantis  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Jill Kramer, Carine Vanclooster, Ron Leigh  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Jaleh Watson, Taylor Crouch, Judy Judy, Dann Sokol, Ron Leigh  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Tony and Susan Childs  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Jim Wagner, Holly Monnette, Reza Shera, Barbara Kruer  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Gretchen and Jim Simpson  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Pickleball features fast action  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
March 17, 2020
10:53 AM
The RSF Tennis Club held a Pickleball Extravaganza March 8. The event included a Pickleball Party led by Martin Hecht with play for all levels, a tutorial for beginners, great competition for experts, and the opportunity to beat the pros for prizes. The event also featured delicious food and beverages.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com

