RSF Foundation and San Diego Symphony ‘Glimpse Event’ offers exclusive peek at new venue design

The Rancho Santa Fe Foundation co-sponsored a “Glimpse Event” with the San Diego Symphony on March 3 at the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation offices in Encinitas. The event offered an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the planning and architectural design of the San Diego Symphony’s new outdoor venue. For more information, visit www.sandiegosymphony.org and rsffoundation.org.

