Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

RSF Foundation and San Diego Symphony ‘Glimpse Event’ offers exclusive peek at new venue design

1/10
CM-RSFfdn030320-12.JPG  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
2/10
Gail Kendall, San Diego Symphony Campaign Director Em Ezell  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
3/10
San Diego Symphony Board Chair Dave Snyder, Kayda Jonson with an architectural rendering of Bayside Performance Park in the Embarcadero Marina  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
4/10
Shannon McCarthy, Jeff Wilson, Debbie Anderson  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
5/10
Sue and Bill Weber, Vien Walker  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
6/10
Diane Laub, Kathy Salm, Pat Kellenbarger  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
7/10
San Diego Symphony CEO Martha Gilmer  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
8/10
Bob Murphy, Trudie Lynch  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
9/10
San Diego Symphony Director of Advancement and Planned Giving Tania Batson, Doug and Jan McEachern  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
10/10
RSF Foundation President/CEO Christy Wilson, San Diego Symphony CEO Martha Gilmer, San Diego Symphony Chief of Staff Katy McDonald, Gardiner & Theobald Project Manager Rob Webster  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
March 17, 2020
11:05 AM
Share

The Rancho Santa Fe Foundation co-sponsored a “Glimpse Event” with the San Diego Symphony on March 3 at the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation offices in Encinitas. The event offered an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the planning and architectural design of the San Diego Symphony’s new outdoor venue. For more information, visit www.sandiegosymphony.org and rsffoundation.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

Photo Galleries
Newsletter
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox

Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.
More on the Subject
Advertisement