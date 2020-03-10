North Coast Rep 2020 Spotlight Gala Patron Party

1/6
Denise Young, North Coast Repertory Theatre Artistic Director David Ellenstein, Richard French, host Jamie Carr, North Coast Repertory Theatre board Secretary Patty Moises (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
2/6
North Coast Repertory Theatre board Treasurer Berit Durler and Tom Durler (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
3/6
Gary Margolin, Dr. Cindy Davis and gala co-chair Martin Davis, Patron party chair Holly Smith Jones, gala co-chair Sarah King (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
4/6
North Coast Repertory Theatre Artistic Director David Ellenstein presents a birthday gift to gala co-chair Sarah King, as North Coast Repertory Theatre board Secretary Patty Moises looks on (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
5/6
Dave Laing, San Diego’s 2020 Champion for the Arts Awardees Julie and Jay Sarno (he’s also a North Coast Repertory Theatre board member), Jim and Nancy Saw (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
6/6
North Coast Repertory Theatre Director of Development Rick Ochocki, Richard French, event hosts Jamie Carr and John Barbour, Julie Sarno, North Coast Repertory Theatre Managing Director Bill Kerlin (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
North Coast Repertory Theatre’s Patron Party was held March 8 at the Fairbanks Ranch home of Jamie Carr. The event celebrates the people contributing to North Coast Rep’s Spotlight Gala which will take place on Sunday, March 22 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Actor Richard Dreyfuss and his wife Svetlana will be the honorary chairs at the gala. Visit northcoastrep.org for more information.
Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net