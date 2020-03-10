North Coast Rep 2020 Spotlight Gala Patron Party

North Coast Repertory Theatre’s Patron Party was held March 8 at the Fairbanks Ranch home of Jamie Carr. The event celebrates the people contributing to North Coast Rep’s Spotlight Gala which will take place on Sunday, March 22 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Actor Richard Dreyfuss and his wife Svetlana will be the honorary chairs at the gala. Visit northcoastrep.org for more information.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net

