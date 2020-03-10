Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Honor Flight San Diego benefit

Tom Rice, Anna and Arnold Fernandez  (jon clark/jon clark)
Forrest Huffstetler, Jaimee Olson, Ellen Curtin  (jon clark/jon clark)
Jim Valentine, Val Valentine, Walt Travis  (jon clark/jon clark)
Jim, Sue, and Jack Shirey  (jon clark/jon clark)
Deane Sooy, Gary Robinson, Tom Foreman, Tracy Hernandez  (jon clark/jon clark)
Liz Glater, Garon Smith, Lisa Gary  (jon clark/jon clark)
Honor Flight San Diego event at the Del Mar Hilton  (jon clark/jon clark)
Musical entertainment from Stage 4  (jon clark/jon clark)
Live auction items on display  (jon clark/jon clark)
Lina Arnold, Andre Chappaz  (jon clark/jon clark)
Sue Sabbaugh, Joe Renteria  (jon clark/jon clark)
Arnold and Anna Fernandez, Stacey Halboth, George Sousa  (jon clark/jon clark)
Arnold and Anna Fernandez, George Sousa  (jon clark/jon clark)
Mark Vaccher, Ed Sabbaugh  (jon clark/jon clark)
Wayne Strunk, Dick Dietz  (jon clark/jon clark)
Tammy Sande, Camille Dose  (jon clark/jon clark)
Kathy Johnson, Jim Greshik, James Johnson  (jon clark/jon clark)
Susan Renteria, Anna Ryan  (jon clark/jon clark)
Donna Hester, Jane Ballek  (jon clark/jon clark)
Paul Granger, Dave Smith (Founder), Julie Brightwell (Chairman), Allison and Bob Dobransky  (jon clark/jon clark)
Mel Tatiana (Bd Member), Don Shelton, Tammy Sande  (jon clark/jon clark)
March 10, 2020
10:32 AM
Honor Flight San Diego celebrated 10 years of honoring veterans March 7 at the Del Mar Hilton. The event raised funds for the 2020 Honor Flight San Diego trips to Washington, D.C. The organization’s WWII and Korean War veterans are on the waiting list and ready to go on their Tour of Honor. The event featured music provided by Stage 4 Jazz and the debut of a short Honor Flight San Diego documentary by Director Palmer Durr. The event also included dinner, silent and live auctions, and varying opportunities to give to Honor Flight San Diego.

Honor Flight San Diego (HFSD) is a non-profit branch of the nationwide Honor Flight Network which consists of over 130 independent “hubs” across America. HFSD escorts veterans to Washington, D.C. to see their memorials using monies donated by individuals, foundations, associations, business owners and corporations who wish to recognize veterans’ contributions and thank them for their service and sacrifice to the United States and its citizens. For more information, visit www.honorflightsandiego.org.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net

