Honor Flight San Diego benefit

Honor Flight San Diego celebrated 10 years of honoring veterans March 7 at the Del Mar Hilton. The event raised funds for the 2020 Honor Flight San Diego trips to Washington, D.C. The organization’s WWII and Korean War veterans are on the waiting list and ready to go on their Tour of Honor. The event featured music provided by Stage 4 Jazz and the debut of a short Honor Flight San Diego documentary by Director Palmer Durr. The event also included dinner, silent and live auctions, and varying opportunities to give to Honor Flight San Diego.

Honor Flight San Diego (HFSD) is a non-profit branch of the nationwide Honor Flight Network which consists of over 130 independent “hubs” across America. HFSD escorts veterans to Washington, D.C. to see their memorials using monies donated by individuals, foundations, associations, business owners and corporations who wish to recognize veterans’ contributions and thank them for their service and sacrifice to the United States and its citizens. For more information, visit www.honorflightsandiego.org.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net

