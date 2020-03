Breakfast at Tiffany’s event benefits Miracle Babies

Miracle Babies, a non-profit organization that supports families with critically ill babies in local Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs), celebrated the six-year anniversary of the Miracle Circle Auxiliary on March 3 at La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla. The annual event included a breakfast cocktail reception, brunch, program, raffle and more.

Miracle Circle: A Labor of Love was founded in 2014 to band together philanthropic and innovative leaders to serve as good will ambassadors who support the work of Miracle Babies through fundraising, community outreach, and advocacy. Visit www.miraclebabies.org.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com