The 28th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic took place March 8-9 at Morgan Run Club & Resort to benefit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, the golf tournament helps transform the lives of children suffering from physical deformities caused by birth defects, accidents, abuse or disease.

The festivities begin on Sunday, March 8 with a pre-tournament welcome dinner (photos of the event on this page). The evening included dinner, cocktails, entertainment, and a live and silent auction. The golf tournament was held March 9 where groups were paired with a celebrity to participate in contests.

To learn more about Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, visit freshstart.org.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net

