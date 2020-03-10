Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
28th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

Corbitt Kerr, Kristen Kerr, Paul Kerr, Tom Cavallo, Lori Cavallo  (jon clark/jon clark)
Bobby and Christina Curtin  (jon clark/jon clark)
Silent auction items  (jon clark/jon clark)
Auctioneer Steve Hamann  (jon clark/jon clark)
Heather House, Jennifer Kubczak, Savanna House  (jon clark/jon clark)
Marcia Geary, Geoff Geary  (jon clark/jon clark)
Greg Ostrow MD, Stacy Ostrow MD, Marcia Geary, Geoff Geary  (jon clark/jon clark)
Kristina and Rick Leyva  (jon clark/jon clark)
Scott and Tracy White  (jon clark/jon clark)
Sandy Merein, Tyson Simon, Bob Brasher  (jon clark/jon clark)
Tom and Tamara Deverell  (jon clark/jon clark)
Hal Truas, Steve Hamann  (jon clark/jon clark)
Mr. and Mrs. Gann  (jon clark/jon clark)
Lori Cavallo looks over the silent auction items  (jon clark/jon clark)
Jack, Mary Beth, and Ryan Wiener  (jon clark/jon clark)
Ramin Pourteymour, Denny Sanford, Michelle Pius, Greg Ostrow MD  (jon clark/jon clark)
March 10, 2020
11:23 AM
The 28th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic took place March 8-9 at Morgan Run Club & Resort to benefit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, the golf tournament helps transform the lives of children suffering from physical deformities caused by birth defects, accidents, abuse or disease.

The festivities begin on Sunday, March 8 with a pre-tournament welcome dinner (photos of the event on this page). The evening included dinner, cocktails, entertainment, and a live and silent auction. The golf tournament was held March 9 where groups were paired with a celebrity to participate in contests.

To learn more about Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, visit freshstart.org.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net

