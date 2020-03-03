RSF Women’s Fund hosts General Meeting

1/11
The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund held a General Meeting Feb. 25 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event featured a luncheon, site visit presentation and guest speaker Pelin Thorogood, president and co-founder of Wholistic Research and Education Foundation. Thorogood spoke on “The Therapeutic Promise of CBD: What We Know.”
The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund “was established in November 2004 as a way for members to join together in meaningful and engaging ways and give back to the greater San Diego community.” For more information, visit rsfwomensfund.org.
