RSF Women’s Fund hosts General Meeting

Member-at-Large Donna Vance, Alchera Ayyad, Paula Bates  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Publicity chair Sophia Alsadek, Joanne Marks, Ann Rible, Advisory Committee Chair Candise Holmlund, Finance Committee co-chair Judi Rowles  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Diana Clark, Mary Ann Gillespie, Sue Sanderson, Candace Humber, Program co-chair Courtney LeBeau  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Program co-chair Marina Pastor, speaker Pelin Thorogood, Grants co-chairs Cynthia Hudson and Mary Consalvi  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Sara Bennett, Advisory Committee Chair Candise Holmlund, Nikki Ream, Membership co-chair Allison Williams  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Dayna Pineda, Finance Committee co-chair Kate Williams, Jennifer Miller, Sabrina Applegate  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Maureen McMahon, Gail Kendall, Mary Ann Smith, Carole Markstein, Member-at-Large Kathy Yash  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Connie Pittard, Member-at-Large Vivian Hardage, Carlie Berke, Marilyn Fletcher  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Nancy Selander, Paige Vanosky, Nancy Jo Cappetta  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Barbara Freundt, Membership co-chair Judy Oliphant  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
March 3, 2020
9:56 AM
The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund held a General Meeting Feb. 25 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event featured a luncheon, site visit presentation and guest speaker Pelin Thorogood, president and co-founder of Wholistic Research and Education Foundation. Thorogood spoke on “The Therapeutic Promise of CBD: What We Know.”

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund “was established in November 2004 as a way for members to join together in meaningful and engaging ways and give back to the greater San Diego community.” For more information, visit rsfwomensfund.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

