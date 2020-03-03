Rancho Santa Fe Little League Opening Day

1/24
Division AA Dodgers at the RSF Little League Opening Day (jon clark/jon clark)
Charlotte Henderson sings the National Anthem (jon clark/jon clark)
RSFLL president Marc Van Hoose and opening day director Josh Sherman (jon clark/jon clark)
Players lead the Little League Pledge (jon clark/jon clark)
Division AAA Braves at the RSF Little League Opening Day (jon clark/jon clark)
Majors Angels at the RSF Little League Opening Day (jon clark/jon clark)
Players lead the Little League Pledge (jon clark/jon clark)
Former MLB player Travis Lee encourages players to support their teammates (jon clark/jon clark)
RSFLL president Marc Van Hoose and opening day director Josh Sherman (jon clark/jon clark)
Charlotte Henderson sings the National Anthem (jon clark/jon clark)
RSF Little League Opening Day Ceremonies (jon clark/jon clark)
Tyler Seltzer speaks at the 56th anniversary of the RSF Little League (jon clark/jon clark)
Former MLB player Travis Lee leads the crowd in singing OTake Me Out to the BallgameO (jon clark/jon clark)
Division A Storm at the RSF Little League Opening Day (jon clark/jon clark)
Majors Athletics at the RSF Little League Opening Day (jon clark/jon clark)
Tyler Seltzer thanks families for their support of the field maintenance (jon clark/jon clark)
Majors Twins at the RSF Little League Opening Day (jon clark/jon clark)
Josh Sherman organized the 2020 RSF Little League Opening Day (jon clark/jon clark)
Former MLB player Travis Lee encourages players to support their teammates (jon clark/jon clark)
RSF Little League Opening Day Ceremonies (jon clark/jon clark)
Division A Bulls at the RSF Little League Opening Day (jon clark/jon clark)
Division A River Dogs at the RSF Little League Opening Day (jon clark/jon clark)
Former MLB player Travis Lee leads the crowd in singing OTake Me Out to the BallgameO (jon clark/jon clark)
Former MLB player Travis Lee encourages players to support their teammates ()
The Rancho Santa Fe Little League’s 2020 Opening Day Festival and Home Run Derby took place Feb. 29 at Rancho Santa Fe Sports Field. The event featured a variety of player and family activities, great food and more. Visit www.rsfll.com
Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com