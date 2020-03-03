Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
‘Celebrate 100’ reception held for Rancho Coastal Humane Society

1/25
Tamilee Webb, Mike Rider  (jon clark/jon clark)
2/25
Host Michael Conger, Tony Carr  (jon clark/jon clark)
3/25
4/25
Michelle Smith, Dennie Smith  (jon clark/jon clark)
5/25
Jeanette Day, Cynthia Sherr, Dave Catalino  (jon clark/jon clark)
6/25
Adrienne Orfield, Ann Parode Dynes  (jon clark/jon clark)
7/25
Host Lori Conger, Tony Carr  (jon clark/jon clark)
8/25
9/25
Host Lori Conger, Chris Baker (Bd Member), Maria Baker  (jon clark/jon clark)
10/25
Susan Allred, Ellen Greenhill  (jon clark/jon clark)
11/25
Candace Wo, Pauline Martinson, Judi Sanzo (Pres/CEO)  (jon clark/jon clark)
12/25
Nina Jimenez Taylor (Prog Dir), Sarah Sleeper, Lorraine Kimel Hennessy  (jon clark/jon clark)
13/25
Harry Sherr, Vien Walker  (jon clark/jon clark)
14/25
Debbie Rider, Elizabeth and Ron Davidson (Bd Member)  (jon clark/jon clark)
15/25
Risa Johnson, Lori Fox  (jon clark/jon clark)
16/25
John Van Zante (PR director), Vicki Armstrong (Bd Member)  (jon clark/jon clark)
17/25
Sylvia Steding (Bd Member), Mitch Demblin  (jon clark/jon clark)
18/25
19/25
20/25
21/25
Kelsey Conger, Tony Carr  (jon clark/jon clark)
22/25
23/25
Chelle Struve, Jim Miller  (jon clark/jon clark)
24/25
Dr. Natalie Muth, Robert Muth, Louisa Porter (Bd Member)  (jon clark/jon clark)
25/25
Rancho Coastal Humane Society reception  (jon clark/jon clark)
March 3, 2020
9:21 AM
Rancho Coastal Humane Society (RCHS) is “Celebrating 100” – that’s a perfect 100 points on Charity Navigator, an independent charity evaluator. A special celebratory reception was held on Feb. 26 at the Fairbanks Ranch home of RCHS supporters Lori and Mike Conger. RCHS is the only working animal shelter in Southern California to receive this recognition and now among the top five in the nation.

RCHS’s President and CEO Judi Sanzo said, “A perfect charity rating is not something that’s given. It’s earned. It’s earned by fundraising efficiency, wise use of the funds, and staying true to our animals, donors and mission. Rancho Coastal Humane Society is dedicated to the rescue and care of abandoned companion animals, promoting adoptions into loving homes and offering education programs and support services to the community that inspire and strengthen the human-animal bond.”

The Celebrate 100 reception was attended by more than 75 guests. In addition to the Congers, the Host Committee included RCHS board members Louisa S. Porter, Vicki Armstrong, Chris Baker, Jerry Cesak, Ruth Hauswirth, Susan Mallory, Gina McBride, and Sylvia Steding-Thieme, along with RCHS supporters Pam Cesak, Elizabeth and Ron Davidson, Susan Finlay, Irma E. Gonzales, Lorraine Kimel Hennessy, Debbie and Mike Rider, and Julia and Perry Rosen.

For more information about Rancho Coastal Humane Society, its programs and services, visit www.sdpets.org.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com

